Celebrating Disney's look-alike theme parks

We have two more newly updated theme park visitors guides for you this weekend. We have published our new Visitors Guide to Disney's Hollywood Studios and Visitors Guide to Disney California Adventure.

Theme Park Insider offers one-page visitors guides to four dozen popular theme parks around the world. These guides include our reviews and rankings of top attractions, on-ride videos, and practical advice for getting the most from each visit. For many parks, including those at Disneyland, we also offer links to discounted tickets.

Both parks offer similar entrances, themed to look like Los Angeles' old Pan-Pacific Auditorium, which, ironically for this weekend, was destroyed in a fire in May 1989 - the same month that Disney's Hollywood Studios opened as the Disney-MGM Studios Theme Park in Florida.

At Disney's Hollywood Studios in 2025, Walt Disney World will debut two new live shows this summer: The Little Mermaid - A Musical Adventure and Disney Villains - Unfairly Ever After. On the west coast, the Disneyland Resort will be celebrating its 70th anniversary with an open-ended celebration starting May 16. At Disney California Adventure, that will include a new version of the World of Color show, World of Color Happiness!

You can read more about these new productions - as well as everything else at the park - by following the links on our updated visitors guides.

To keep up to date with all our theme park news in 2025, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (0)