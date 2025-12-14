Disney shares its new Paris theme park music

Disney is sharing a "first listen" to its new theme park music in Paris.

Last month, we previewed all that Disney is working on for its second gate at the Disneyland Paris resort. The renamed Disney Adventure World opens March 29 and will include a new Adventure Way promenade that expands the current Walt Disney Studios Park.

In How Disney is fixing its second park in Paris, we heard from Walt Disney Imagineering VP Michel den Dulk, who is overseeing the project, about the music that will be featured in the new land. Disney hired award-winning French composer Philippe Rombi to compose the music, which blends French classical influences with "a very Hollywood-esque quality," den Dulk said.

"Choosing to create original music for an entire area of a Disney Park is extremely rare, and it’s even rarer to entrust this job to a French composer," Rombi said. "It’s a true recognition of my work and a real honour. I’ve always composed from the heart, driven by my passion. The fact that my music moved the Imagineers to the point where they felt they could entrust me with this huge responsibility means a great deal to me."

Now, courtesy Disney, we can hear a few moments of that music, as it was recorded in London's Abbey Road studios last summer.

For discounts on tickets to the Disneyland Paris theme parks, please visit our partner's Disneyland Paris tickets page.

Remember that whenever you buy tickets or book vacations through our partners, a small portion of that goes to support Theme Park Insider. So you can support independent media while getting a great deal at the same time.

Finally, to keep up with more Disney and theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (0)