What are the most popular rides at Disney?

Disney does not release official statistics about its theme parks' attendance, much less the ridership on its specific attractions. From our annual Theme Park Insider reader survey, we know that Disney's Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance is its top-rated attraction. And we do know what rides appear most often in Disney's theme parks, too.

In fact, there are four attractions that you will find in all six of Disney's "castle" theme parks: Disneyland, Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom, Tokyo Disneyland, Disneyland Park in Paris, Hong Kong Disneyland, and Shanghai Disneyland. Of those, the only attraction that you will find operating under the same name in all six Disney castle parks is Dumbo the Flying Elephant. The aerial carousel debuted at Disneyland one month after the park opened in 1955, and then on the opening dates for the other five parks.



Dumbo the Flying Elephant at Disneyland

Disney fans also will find two other Fantasyland attractions at all six Disney castle parks. All of the parks feature a carousel, though each of the six has its own name:

King Arthur Carrousel at Disneyland

Prince Charming Regal Carrousel at Magic Kingdom

Castle Carrousel at Tokyo Disneyland

Le Carrousel de Lancelot at Disneyland Paris

Cinderella Carousel at Kong Kong Disneyland

Fantasia Carousel at Shanghai Disneyland

All six parks also offer a spinning tea cups ride. You will find those operating at Mad Tea Party at Disneyland and Magic Kingdom, Mad Hatter's Tea Cups at Disneyland Paris and Hong Kong Disneyland, and Alice's Tea Party at Tokyo Disneyland. In Shanghai, the tea cups lose the Alice in Wonderland theme in favor of Winnie the Pooh, where they are called Hunny Pot Spin.

Finally - and let's slap an asterisk on this one - you can find an interactive dark ride at all six Disney castle parks. Or, you will once Tokyo Disneyland opens its new Wreck-It Ralph Sugar Rush ride sometime in the next year. All six of these shooter attraction started as a Buzz Lightyear ride, though two parks have chosen to retheme their installations to other IP, even though the ride itself remains the same.

The original is Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin, which is now under refurbishment at Magic Kingdom. Disneyland's ride is Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters, while Disneyland Paris calls its installation Buzz Lightyear Laser Blast and Shanghai Disneyland has Buzz Lightyear Planet Rescue. At Hong Kong Disneyland, the ride now has a Marvel theme and is Ant-Man and The Wasp: Nano Battle!.

Tomorrow, we will look at the dozen rides that appear in five of Disney's six theme park resorts. Stay tuned!

