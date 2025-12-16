Universal gets green light to build its UK theme park

Universal's new theme park in England has gotten government approval to begin construction. The approval also gives Universal the right to bypass standard local planning procedures.

Universal is planning a theme park on a 476-acre site near Bedford, about one hour north of London. The company has released concept art for the as-yet-unnamed theme park, with the surrounding resort to include a 500-room hotel and a retail, dining, and entertainment complex, according to United Kingdom officials.



Concept image for the UK Universal Studios park, courtesy Universal Destinations & Experiences

The UK Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government has approved Universal's plans via a Special Development Order that allows the company to bypass local planning requirements. The order goes into effect on January 12.

"While there are still further steps to complete, including a statutory parliamentary review period, this decision represents another important milestone for the project," Universal Destinations & Experiences President for New Ventures Page Thompson said in a letter released today. "On behalf of the company, I want to express my sincere appreciation for the continued engagement from Bedford and the various communities surrounding our site, as well as the many other national and local stakeholders who have provided feedback and expressed such enthusiasm on the transformative nature of our project.

"In the months ahead, we are committed to sharing progress as well as what to expect including job opportunities and how local businesses and suppliers can potentially work with us. The interest and support we’ve already seen from both local companies and residents has been incredibly encouraging."

The park is expected to open in 2031.

