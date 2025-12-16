Disneyland offers new Magic Key upgrade option

Disneyland now is giving its Magic Key passholders a new way to upgrade their annual passes.

Passholders may upgrade their active Magic Key passes through the Disneyland app. Passholders may upgrade, but not downgrade, to another pass tier, subject to availability. When upgrading, the price difference between the current and new pass tiers will be due in full. Monthly payments will remain the same, and the Magic Key pass will retain its original expiration date.

Since the difference in tier prices are not prorated, this is probably not something that you would want to do if your pass is about to expire. Instead, this is an option for people who just bought (or renewed) a Magic Key and have decided that they would be better served with the additional dates and benefits from a higher tier.

To upgrade, select "My Tickets & Passes" on the app then select "Upgrade Magic Key" and follow the instructions.

Disneyland also has posted the blockout dates for the new Explore Key tier, which replaces the Enchant Key, starting January 13. Current Enchant Key holders will be able to keep that pass through its expiration date, but they will not be able to renew at the Enchant level. You can see all of the Magic Key blockout dates for the various tiers on the Disneyland website.

