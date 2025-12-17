Mattel sets two more locations for its themed water parks

Mattel has announced the next two locations for the company's planned five water parks across the United States.

Last month, Mattel's location-based entertainment team announced the Mattel Wonder Indoor Waterparks concept, which will be developed in partnership with aquatic design firm Martin Aquatic, water park management firm American Resort Management, and developer I-dentity Group. There's no word yet on specific attractions that the parks will feature, but Mattel's IP portfolio includes Barbie, Hot Wheels, Thomas & Friends, American Girl, Masters of the Universe and Barney.

Mattel last month said that one of its Mattel Wonder Indoor Waterparks would be built on an as-yet-unannounced site in Orlando. Today, the company announced two more sites: Bellevue, Nebraska and Bradley, Illinois.

Bellevue is a southern suburb of Omaha and is the third biggest city in Nebraska. It is perhaps best known as the location of Offutt Air Force Base, which was the longtime home of the U.S. Strategic Air Command. Bradley is a suburb of Kankakee and is located about an hour south of Chicago.

Mattel is licensing an indoor theme park in Bonner Springs, Kansas, which is about three hours south of the planned water park location in Bellevue. The first Mattel Adventure Park is now under construction in Glendale, Arizona, near Phoenix.

