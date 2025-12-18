Disney prepares for the 25th anniversary of Tokyo DisneySea

Tokyo DisneySea will celebrate its 25th anniversary next year. Today, the park offered more details about the experiences that fans can expect during that year-long party.

The Tokyo DisneySea 25th Sparkling Jubilee special event kicks off April 15, 2026 and continues through March 31, 2027. But the party starts even before the official kickoff, with a new show in American Waterfront.

"Dance the Globe!" premieres January 14 at Waterfront Park. The 25-minute show will feature Mickey and Disney characters, including Rapunzel from Tangled, Hiro from Big Hero 6, and the Mirabel from Encanto (in her TDS debut), for a musical tribute to dances from around the world, including "rhythmic dance styles that evoke the vast African savanna, a charming performance reminiscent of a European festival, and cheerful numbers themed to Latin America," according to the park.

Starting April 15, Mediterranean Harbor will welcome Sparkling Jubilee Celebration, a 15-minute show where Mickey and friends - in their Jubilee outfits - will sail into the harbor aboard a specially decorated barge. Other Disney characters will greet the crew from Piazza Topolino, Lido Isle and in front of Zambini Brothers’ Ristorante as the celebration's theme song, "Come Join the Jubilee," plays. And in the evenings, the "Sparkling Jubilee Night" projection will light up the facade of the Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta as well as the courtyard at Arabian Coast, accompanied by the Jubiliee theme song.

As for food, Cafe Portofino in Mediterranean Harbor and Horizon Bay Restaurant in Port Discovery will serve special Jubilee-themed set meals for the event, and Sparkling Jubilee Wagons in American Waterfront will sell Jubilee Blue macarons.

From April 15-June 30, the S.S. Columbia will host an upcharge S.S. Columbia Jubilee Gala. Reservations will be required for this event, which includes "special dishes served in the S.S. Columbia Dining Room, free refills of drinks served at The Teddy Roosevelt Lounge, exclusive merchandise included in the program, commemorative photo opportunities and other unique offerings," according to the park.

And, finally, there will be plenty of special merchandise for the event, all in its signature Jubilee Blue color.

For tickets to the Tokyo Disney theme parks, please visit our partner's Tokyo Disney tickets page.

