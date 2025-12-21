It looks like a rainy Christmas at Disneyland this year

Welcome to the busiest week of the year at the Disney theme parks.

Christmas arrives on Thursday, but vacationers are already on their way to Orlando and Anaheim for the holiday. The forecast is beautiful for this week in Central Florida, but in Southern California? Not so much.

A winter storm is expected to bring about two inches of rain to Anaheim from Christmas Eve through Christmas Day. Winds are forecast up to 15 mph during the storm, with high temperatures in the 60s. That means less-than-ideal Christmas weather for guests at Disneyland, where all Magic Key annual passholders are blocked out for the week, leaving only daily ticket holders to fill the parks.

Perhaps needless to day, Disneyland Resort daily park reservations are wide open starting Tuesday, which is the day that the rain is forecast to begin.

The weather forecast is worse for other locations in the region, with rain between four and five inches and temperatures in the 50s forecast for other Southern California communities. So if you have holiday plans in the area, please check in advance to ensure that your destination is not closed and the roads on the way remain open and unflooded.

If you are visiting the parks, Disneyland and Disney California Adventure almost never close for inclement weather, though individual attractions might not be available. Dress in waterproof clothing - an umbrella will do you no good in the wind. And please be patient and kind to cast members. Remember that they will be working to help you on Christmas while enduring rainy weather, too.

