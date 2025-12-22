Knott's gets ready to welcome its new Express

Knott's Berry Farm is getting a parade - of sorts - starting next month.

As part of the park's returning Knott's Peanuts Celebration, Knott's Berry Farm will send its Knott's Express trolley through the Boardwalk for what the park is calling a "traveling musical adventure."

So... a parade? Or, maybe more like a cavalcade? The procession will feature Charlie Brown and his friends and make several show stops in the Boardwalk area, with a medley of Golden Age songs inspired by each location, including "Put on a Happy Face" and "You're Never Fully Dressed Without a Smile."

Knott's Peanuts Celebration starts January 31 and runs on weekends through February 22, plus a bonus day on President's Day, February 16. The event also includes character meets with a wider variety of Peanuts characters, special shows, and themed food and drinks.

