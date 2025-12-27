All aboard the hype train for Disney's new drone show

Disney is fixing its worst theme park in 2026. On March 29, Walt Disney Studios Park at Disneyland Paris will become Disney Adventure World, as the park opens its new Adventure Way expansion.

Paris' installation of World of Frozen will stand at the end of that new promenade, with two more IP-themed lands to come in the years ahead. Those lands will surround the new Adventure Bay lagoon, which will be home to Disney's next nighttime spectacular.

Disney Cascade of Light will bring Disney songs to life with fountains, World of Color-style water screens, and next-generation, purpose-built drones that will fly closer to the audience than ever before.

Created by Dronisos and designed for exclusive use in drone shows, the show's 379 drones will be able to fly low to the crowd - under 149 feet. They will be able to fly through water screens and skim the surface of the bay, flying in winds up to 21 mph, offering Disney Live Entertainment a new style of palette with which to create visuals for the production.



Concept art courtesy Disney

Disney is leaning into heroes and inspiration for this show, which will feature characters from Pixar and Marvel as well as Disney Animation.

The idea of an intimate spectacular intrigues, which is why I'm climbing aboard the hype train for this show. The trouble with trying to impress viewers with scale in drone shows is that each new increase in the number of drones leaves previous shows unimpressive. Miral's 10,000-plus drones for its Disney Abu Dhabi announcement show ruined me for smaller productions set high in the sky.

But a smaller-scaled show, set so close to me that I can feel like the lights are coming near enough to touch? Now, that's interesting. We will find out if this new tech and new concept come together to wow audiences when Disney Cascade of Light premieres in March.

