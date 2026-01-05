Six Flags declines to buy full ownership of its first park

Six Flags has decided not to assume full ownership of its original theme park.
Six Flags Entertainment Corporation announced today that it has decided not to exercise a call option to acquire the remaining partner interests in Six Flags Over Texas. Six Flags faced a December 31, 2025 deadline to commit to making a payment in January 2028.
"After careful consideration of the terms of the partnership agreement and the strategic objectives of the Company, we have determined not to exercise the call option with respect to Six Flags Over Texas," Six Flags President and CEO John Reilly said. "This was a difficult and deliberate decision. Six Flags Over Texas is a foundational park in our system and a prized asset within our portfolio. While the contractual terms do not currently align with our capital allocation priorities, we remain deeply committed to the long-term success of the park and believe it has a bright future as part of the Six Flags portfolio."
The former Six Flags company had negotiated call options to buy out ownership partners at Six Flags Over Georgia and Six Flags Over Texas. That company merged with the former Cedar Fair to form the new Six Flags Entertainment Corporation in July 2024. However, the new Six Flags opted to exercise the call option for the Georgia park in December of that year.
Six Flags is building a new, record-setting Bolliger & Mabillard dive coaster, Tormenta Rampaging Run, in its Arlington, Texas park for this season.
In the company's press release, Reilly said that Six Flags management "will maintain constructive discussions with our partners regarding our continued interest in Six Flags Over Texas."
This decision makes very little sense. However, SF is one of the most cash-poor publicly traded companies (outside of start-ups and tech firms), so perhaps indicating that the company could find the cash to fund this option, other creditors could come calling. On the other hand, what makes little sense here is that the company seems to think its value is in its real estate (why they chose to close SFA and constantly note the possibility of divesting some of their un/under-utilized land), so not having full ownership of the Arlington property would significantly devalue the assessment of the namesake's O.G. park, which they are investing tens of millions of dollars into this year with the addition of Tormenta (I wouldn't be surprised if the record-setting B&M cost more than $30-40 million).
I guess the real question is how much would the 2028 option actually cost, and who are the current joint owners of the park? Considering that they triggered the option at SFoG (my guess is that SFStl was also part of this being one of the original 3 parks), the buyout for the Texas park must have been deemed too rich and this is a deliberate tactic to negotiate a lower price. Did executives feel that they overpaid for SFoG and don't want to do it again in Texas, was this rubber stamped before sound management (i.e. former Cedar Fair execs) was in place who now see these options as foolish investments, or does the current management have issues with the joint owners in Texas that didn't exist when the SFoG option was triggered? The perception was that Cedar Fair made a similar call with Great America and played chicken until they had the park literally sold out from under their feet. Given that experience, and SF's assessment and valuing of their real estate portfolio, you'd think this would be a no-brainer to trigger the option here assuming the cost was reasonable.
Something odd is afoot here, especially given the company relocating its headquarters from across the street from this park (in the old Texas Rangers' Stadium and in a very pro-business state) to Charlotte, NC (also pro-business, but not as attractive as Texas) after the merger. With 2 other parks in Texas (SFFT and Schlitterbahn), could the original SF park be divested with Tomenta being used as a pot sweetener, or do we have another game of chicken?
Maybe they should set up a GoFundMe.
I remember even back in the mid 80s when I worked at SFOG feeling like the best thing the then “owners” of Six Flags could do would be to buy out the mysterious limited partners so the company running the parks could really run the parks. At Georgi, we’d see the parks that were part of the system, but not part of the limited partners getting really amazing new rides and other capital investments, while Texas, Georgia and St. Louis would get minimal funding.
I always wished we could get out from under that situation. Seems like it won’t be ending anytime soon.
You must be registered and logged in to submit a comment.
So the licensing checks from Qiddiya have not arrived yet? Or worse, they won't be enough to allow SFEC to cover the cost of a payment two years from now?
I can't see a scenario in which this is good news for Six Flags. "We aren't committing to a purchase that we cannot afford today," is hardly a good look, even if it might be true. And I can't imagine how the price for buying SFOT would go down, given real estate trends in the Metroplex and the addition of what should be a popular coaster.
So this appears to be Six Flags kicking the can down the road. Again, not good news for anyone.