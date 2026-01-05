Six Flags declines to buy full ownership of its first park

Six Flags has decided not to assume full ownership of its original theme park.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation announced today that it has decided not to exercise a call option to acquire the remaining partner interests in Six Flags Over Texas. Six Flags faced a December 31, 2025 deadline to commit to making a payment in January 2028.

"After careful consideration of the terms of the partnership agreement and the strategic objectives of the Company, we have determined not to exercise the call option with respect to Six Flags Over Texas," Six Flags President and CEO John Reilly said. "This was a difficult and deliberate decision. Six Flags Over Texas is a foundational park in our system and a prized asset within our portfolio. While the contractual terms do not currently align with our capital allocation priorities, we remain deeply committed to the long-term success of the park and believe it has a bright future as part of the Six Flags portfolio."

The former Six Flags company had negotiated call options to buy out ownership partners at Six Flags Over Georgia and Six Flags Over Texas. That company merged with the former Cedar Fair to form the new Six Flags Entertainment Corporation in July 2024. However, the new Six Flags opted to exercise the call option for the Georgia park in December of that year.

Six Flags is building a new, record-setting Bolliger & Mabillard dive coaster, Tormenta Rampaging Run, in its Arlington, Texas park for this season.

In the company's press release, Reilly said that Six Flags management "will maintain constructive discussions with our partners regarding our continued interest in Six Flags Over Texas."

