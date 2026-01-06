It's time for another Toy Story round-up at Walt Disney World

The Toy Story characters are adding a new home at Walt Disney World. Starting next summer, Toy Story characters will take over the Magic Kingdom's Diamond Horseshoe for a new production, Jessie’s Roundup.

"You’ll craft, dance, and yodel your hearts out in this western revue," Disney said of this new experience in its press release. It will run as part of Disney's Cool Kid Summer, from May 26 to September 8.

Built as an east coast installation of Disneyland's record-setting Golden Horseshoe Review, the Diamond Horseshoe dinner theater has not hosted an entertainment production on its stage in more than 20 years. In recent years, Disney has used the space for a variety of food service concepts, including an all-you-care-to-eat meal that effectively served as an overflow for guests who could not get into the Liberty Tree Tavern, with which the Diamond Horseshoe shares a kitchen.

For Disney trivia buffs: In 1999-2000, Disneyland hosted a Woody's Roundup show in the Golden Horseshoe. As I described it back in the day:

"The conceit was that we, the audience, were watching a live broadcast of the Woody's Round-Up TV show from Toy Story 2. Indeed, the sets and characters were all black-and-white while 'the show' was playing, and color for when they were 'off the air.'"

I thought that production was brilliant, but since it was funded by Disney's home video department to promote the release of the Toy Story 2 DVD, the production was run only for a limited time only. (Much like how Marvel paid for the limited run of Rogers: The Musical at Disney California Adventure.)

Also in 2026 at Walt Disney World

Tor Story's existing Magic Kingdom digs are getting upgrade with the debut of the reimagined Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin. When it returns, the ride will feature new, handheld blasters as well as improved targets and gameplay.

As I mentioned above, Walt Disney World is bringing back its Cool Kid Summer promotion for the summer, from May 26 to September 8. At EPCOT, that means Goofy and friends taking over CommuniCore Hall with games and activities for kids. At Disney's Animal Kingdom, Bluey and Bingo will make their WDW debut with a new character meet at Conservation Station.

And at Disney's Hollywood Studios, the Disney Jr. Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Live! show for Disney California Adventure is taking over the Disney Jr. theater in the renamed Walt Disney Studios land that used to be called Animation Courtyard.

Also at the Studios, the Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run ride is getting a new mission starring The Mandalorian and Grogu, starting May 22. And The Muppets are taking over Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster this summer, at a date to be announced.

Finally, EPCOT is getting a new Soarin' film for the United States' 250th birthday, with Soarin' Across America.

Walt Disney World is offering a variety of deals and discounts for families booking vacations for this summer, including free Disney Dining for kids, free water park access on your check-in day, as well as free additional room nights and park days on select vacation packages. For assistance in planning a Walt Disney World vacation, please contact our travel agent for a free, no-obligation vacation quote.

Remember that whenever you buy tickets or book vacations through our partners, a small portion of that goes to support Theme Park Insider. So you can support independent media while getting a great deal at the same time.

Replies (0)