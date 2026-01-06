Six Flags to borrow more money to pay off debt

Have you ever known anyone who opened a new credit card to get money to make the payments on their existing credit cards?

Sure, you do. Because that is - in a very oversimplified way - basically what Six Flags is doing now. In a press release today, the company announced that it will issue $1 billion in Senior Notes due 2032, with the proceeds paying off previously issued Notes that are due next year.

Here is the legalese: "The Company intends to apply the net proceeds from the Offering, together with cash on hand, towards the full redemption (the 'Redemptions') of the Company’s 5.375% Senior Notes due April 15, 2027 and 5.500% Senior Notes due April 15, 2027 (collectively, the '2027 Notes') and to pay accrued and unpaid interest on the 2027 Notes, if any, to, but not including, the redemption date, and to pay fees and expenses in connection with the Offering and the Redemptions."

It's hardly uncommon for companies to shuffle debt. Theme and amusement parks are capital intensive businesses that often borrow big to develop attractions that will pay off later. But Six Flags is getting very much crunched by its debt right now, to the point where it just yesterday declined a deal to buy full ownership of its original theme park. And the company closed its Six Flags America park in Maryland last year, too.

