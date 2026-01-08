Universal Orlando sets Horror Nights start date for 2026

Universal Orlando this morning announced the dates for 2026's Halloween Horror Nights as well as other events at the resort this year.

The 35th anniversary Halloween Horror Nights will start August 28 and run select nights through November 1 this fall. HHN is Universal's hard-ticket, after-hours haunt event, which typically features 10 new haunted houses, plus scare zones and themed entertainment.

On the west coast, Universal Studios Hollywood previously announced that its version of Halloween Horror Nights would run select nights starting September 3 through November 1.

Back in Orlando, Universal's Holidays at the Universal Orlando Resort celebration will kick off November 14 this year, continuing through the new year until January 3 in 2027.

Other events at the resort this year will include the previously announced Rock the Universe music event on January 23 - 24 and Universal Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval from February 7 through April 4, as well as the returns of Butterbeer Season on March 1 through May 31 and Back to Hogwarts on August 1 through September 1. Universal Orlando's Passholder Appreciation Days will run from August 15 to September 30 this year, as well.

Volcano Bay Nights also will be back in 2026, with dates to be announced later.

For theme park tickets, please visit our ticket partner's Universal Orlando tickets page.

For assistance in planning a complete Universal Orlando vacation, please contact our travel agent for a free, no-obligation vacation quote.

Remember that whenever you buy tickets or book vacations through our partners, a small portion of that goes to support Theme Park Insider. So you can support independent media while getting a great deal at the same time.

Finally, to keep up with more Universal and theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (0)