Trademark applications may point to sale of Six Flags parks

Is Six Flags preparing to offload more of its theme parks?

A series of trademark applications filed yesterday seems to be raising that question. An applicant named "Enchanted Parks Holdings, LLC," which lists a downtown Orlando office tower as its address, has filed applications for several trademarks that include the names of current Six Flags properties.

Enchanted Parks has filed for:

Enchanted Parks Camping Resort

Enchanted Parks Galveston

Enchanted Parks Great Escape Lodge

Enchanted Parks Michigan Adventure

Enchanted Parks Oceans of Fun

Enchanted Parks St. Louis

Enchanted Parks Water Safari

Enchanted Parks Water's Edge Inn

Great Escape, Michigan Adventure and Oceans of Fun are current Six Flags properties. Six Flags also has a theme park in St. Louis and a Schlitterbahn water park in Galveston.

It's hard to imagine that an unrelated entity would attempt to trademark established brands and marks held by another company. Why waste the time and money? That raises the suspicion that Six Flags may be involved with Enchanted Parks in some way, with either the new entity being an intended spinoff or an acquirer of several current Six Flags properties.

Six Flags clearly is looking for cash at the moment, having passed on the opportunity to spend millions to buy out partners in Six Flags Over Texas and having announced that it will issue $1 billion in senior notes in an effort to raise needed cash to pay off debt.

The company last year closed its Six Flags America theme park in Maryland and the clock is ticking on its California's Great America park in the Bay Area, whose land was sold by former Cedar Fair management.

