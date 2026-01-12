Six Flags to open new coaster this month

Who is ready to start welcoming the Class of 2026 for new theme park attractions?

Six Flags Mexico announced today that its new Vekoma Family Boomerang roller coaster, Speedway Stunt Coaster, will open officially on January 31.

The Mexico City park's tenth roller coaster will be the same model and size as Snoopy's Soap Box Racers at sister park Kings Island, for those of you looking for a comparison. However, the Mexican coaster will carry a movie-making theme, casting riders as "the protagonist of a racing movie packed with speed and excitement," according to the park.

Here is the announcement hype video from the park:

