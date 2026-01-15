Scooby-Doo takes over the Universal backlot for Fan Fest Nights

The Scooby-Doo gang is solving a mystery on the Universal Studios backlot this spring, and fans are invited to help.

Last year, Universal Studios Hollywood announced that it would feature a mashup of Scooby-Doo and Universal's classic monsters at the second Universal Fan Fest Nights, which runs 12 nights from April 23 through May 16. Today, Universal is revealing more details about that encounter as well as what else will be in the entertainment line-up for this year's Fan Fest Nights.

Scooby-Doo Meets The Universal Monsters: Mystery on the Backlot: Replacing last year's Back to the Future encounter on the backlot, this walk-through adventure will see guests ride the Universal trams to meet Scooby-Doo, Fred, Daphne, Velma, and Shaggy. On the trail of Universal Monsters such as Frankenstein, Dracula, Bride of Frankenstein and Wolf Man, the gang - and you - will be walking the same backlot locations, including the cobblestone streets of Little Europe and the Court of Miracles, where Universal Studios filmed classic monster films such as 1931's "Frankenstein" and 1941's "The Wolf Man."

Returning this year will be the Dungeons & Dragons: Secrets of Waterdeep experience on the Lower Lot. One Piece will be back, too, except this time that franchise will be taking over the Upper Lot's WaterWorld theater for One Piece: Grand Pirate Show, a live-action stunt show inspired by the One Piece Premier Show production at Universal Studios Japan's WaterWorld venue.

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter also is adding a new interactive experience for this year's Universal Fan Fest Nights. A Hogwarts professor will guide fans into the Forbidden Forest, where they will meet magical creatures and face a series of obstacles to help a Hippogriff in need.

Universal also is planning an all-new Colorful Yoshi Celebration in Super Nintendo World, where visitors can discover new, colorful Yoshis throughout the Mushroom Kingdom.

That's not everything for the event, as Universal says that it will announce additional elements later.

Universal Fan Fest Nights runs after regular park close on April 23-25, and May 1-3, 7-9, 14-16 this year. Tickets are on sale now on Universal's website, with nightly prices starting at $74. Universal Express, After 2pm Day/Night, Early Access, and VIP Tour tickets also are available.

For our coverage of last year's, inaugural event, please see Universal brings fans' dreams to life with Fan Fest Nights.

