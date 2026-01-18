Search the site Search

Rope Drop: Lunar New Year returns to Disney California Adventure

As the "rope drop" starts the day at theme parks, the Sunday "Rope Drop" post kicks off the week here at Theme Park Insider. Here is what lies ahead for fans at the parks this week.

On Wednesday, January 21, Disneyland's new Kids’ Summer Ticket Offer goes on sale. These tickets are valid for visits from May 22 through September 7. The price starts at $50 for a one-day Park Hopper for children ages 3 through 9. Two- and three- day tickets also will be available, along with Lightning Lane Multi Pass upgrades. You will be able to find the tickets via our partner's Disneyland tickets page.

If you are a California local without kids, Disneyland's California Resident Promo remains available, too. Those are three-day Park Hoppers that start at just $239 per person via our ticket partner.

On Thursday, everyone gets their chance to watch "Disneyland Handcrafted," the new documentary by Leslie Iwerks. It will start streaming on Disney+ and also will be live on Disney's YouTube channel.

Friday brings the return of Lunar New Year at Disney California Adventure. This year's festival continues daily from January 23 through February 22. It's the Year of the Horse, so you can re-enact an infamous scene from "The Godfather" with horse head-shaped bread from Aunt Cass' Cafe. [I am kidding, people. Don't come for me. Or, if you must, please bring Mickey-shaped butter with that horse-head bread.]

In the Festival Marketplaces, new food items this year include Five-Spice Popcorn Chicken and Japchae Noodles with kalbi short rib. Elsewhere around the park, Pym Test Kitchen has a new Spicy Pork Belly Grilled Cheese and Schmoozies! has new Hotteok-inspired red batter Mickey Waffles for the festival. Disney's complete guide to this year's food and beverage offerings is available on the Disney Parks website.

Also on Friday, the Haunted Mansion returns from its post-holiday refurbishment in its regular format. Inside Out Emotional Whirlwind also returns over at California Adventure.

Yet as Disneyland giveth in this refurbishment season, it also taketh. On Tuesday, January 20, Star Wars Rise of the Resistance will close at Disneyland for its refurb. There's no official reopening date for that yet, though I suspect that Disney will want it back in time for the debut of the original Star Wars characters in the land on April 29.

Refurbishment calendar

January 5: Grizzly River Run closed at Disney California Adventure. No reopening date yet.

January 5-22: Inside Out Emotional Whirlwind closed at Disney California Adventure.

January 5 - February 5: Incredicoaster closed at Disney California Adventure.

January 5 - February 5: Calico Railroad closed at Knott's Berry Farm.

January 5 - February 6: Calico River Rapids closed at Knott's Berry Farm.

January 5 - November 19: Jurassic Park River Adventure closed at Islands of Adventure.

January 12-15: Mark Twain Riverboat closes at Disneyland.

January 12-22: Haunted Mansion closes at Disneyland to remove holiday overlay.

January 15-21: Revenge of the Mummy closes at Universal Studios Florida.

January 20: Star Wars Rise of the Resistance closes at Disneyland. No opening date yet.

January 26: It's a Small World closes at Disneyland to remove holiday overlay.

January 26: Frozen Ever After closes at EPCOT for replacement of Audio Animatronics. Reopens in February.

January 26 - March 13: Timber Mountain Log Ride closes at Knott's Berry Farm.

February 2: Dinosaur closes at Disney's Animal Kingdom for retheme to Indiana Jones. Reopens in 2027.

February 9-23: Hogwarts Express closes at Universal Orlando.

February 17: Jungle Cruise closes at Disneyland.

February 17 - March 6: GhostRider closes at Knott's Berry Farm.

February 23: Jumpin' Jellyfish closes at Disney California Adventure.

March 1: Last day for Rock ’n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith at Disney's Hollywood Studios.

