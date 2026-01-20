It's take two for Universal's Hollywood Drift
Universal Orlando is keeping it in the family.
The resort announced today that it will open a Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift roller coaster in Universal Studios Florida next year. The first installation of that Intamin coaster is now testing at Universal Studios Hollywood.
That installation is going in on the steep hillside between USH's Upper and Lower Lots, while the Florida ride will be built on the flat ground that once housed Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit, so we will have to see how the track layout differs on each coast. But Universal Orlando is promising some common elements with the Hollywood installation.
"Riders will experience the exhilarating sensation of 360-degree drifting as they speed through jaw-dropping maneuvers – including a 170-foot vertical “spike” that will send riders nearly 17 stories in the air over the outskirts of Universal CityWalk," Universal said in its press release.
As expected, the installation of this new attraction means the end for Universal Orlando's current Fast & Furious ride. Fast & Furious – Supercharged will close permanently in 2027, Universal confirmed.
The addition of Hollywood Drift at Universal Studios Florida will give the park a high-speed Intamin coaster to match with the two Theme Park Insider Award-winning Intamins over at Islands of Adventure: Jurassic World VelociCoaster and Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure.
Replies (9)
I'm so hyped! Here's a few things I'm thinking:
1. The "spike". . .is it a backwards spike (like hagrid's)? It this one going to have backwards sections?
2. No inversion count or top speed has been released yet, but I'm guessing about four and 75 respectively.
3. What's replacing supercharged? There have been photos of some kind of track onsite covered in blue tarp. . .is that the culprit?
4. Why is it called Hollywood drift if it's in the NY themed section of a park in Orlando? NY or Orlando drift would've been much better names.
@VelocicoasterFan - Whatever will be replacing Supercharged, needs to be an IP that isn’t already represented. Personally, I’d love something Ghostbusters or BTTF. Just please no more Harry Potter stuff!
As for the Hollywood Drift name, it was called Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit, and I don’t remember much of a fuss made over that. Or was there and I just don’t remember. I agree it’s odd to have a NY facade though.
@VCfan, i was also hoping for NY drift but i am very happy with this move and excited to have another awesome intamin in my backyard!
I think I heard somewhere that the story is that we get a backstage look of the filming of a new Fast & Furious movie, it's an easy, fitting (and extremely cheap) solution as the coaster is going between studio buildings. As for the Hollywood part we can be sure they'll fix it in post.
I really can't complain too much about Universal Orlando getting another top tier Intamin, but I do question if this is really the best choice for the park. I know the layout is going to be different than Hollywood's, but will it be different enough from VelociCoaster to still hold its own amongst guests riding both in the same day? The IP choice is also a bit iffy with the future of the franchise in limbo, though I will acknowledge that it's probably the strongest brand Universal owns for a high speed thrill ride. I guess we'll see...it's probably not something worthy of a special trip when I live right next to USH, but is something I'll definitely look forward to checking out on my first visit after it opens.
Regarding your questions, VelocicoasterFan, the prediction video I saw based on the footer schematics estimates three inversions (barrel roll, top hat, zero-g stall) and a 70 mph max speed. If accurate, the ride would run from the park out to CityWalk, have a spike with a quick switch there similar to Hagrid's, then return along a different track. This would result in the trains reversing direction each cycle, but due to the rotating vehicles it would not be necessary to have a second reversing point at the end of the ride. Why Hollywood Drift? Probably just to get more mileage out of the same design work done for the California attraction.
The Fast and Furious ride will soon be dead! The Fast and Furious ride will soon be here! Long live the Fast and the Furious ride! Long live the Fast and the Furious ride!
The sun never sets on the Fast and Furious empire.
To paraphrase Thanos, “The Fast and the Furious franchise is….inevitable”
(Sets last infinity stone in gear shaft and peels away)
You must be registered and logged in to submit a comment.
So in 2027, one USF attraction opens and one USF attraction closes.
We went to F&FS last summer. And while the ride itself is quite weak, there was a young woman who was on stage in the second pre-show. She was hilarious -- "I got this job off Craig's List".
Anyways, great news for USF and Comcast.