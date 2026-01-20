Search the site Search

It's take two for Universal's Hollywood Drift

Universal Orlando is keeping it in the family.

The resort announced today that it will open a Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift roller coaster in Universal Studios Florida next year. The first installation of that Intamin coaster is now testing at Universal Studios Hollywood.

That installation is going in on the steep hillside between USH's Upper and Lower Lots, while the Florida ride will be built on the flat ground that once housed Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit, so we will have to see how the track layout differs on each coast. But Universal Orlando is promising some common elements with the Hollywood installation.

"Riders will experience the exhilarating sensation of 360-degree drifting as they speed through jaw-dropping maneuvers – including a 170-foot vertical “spike” that will send riders nearly 17 stories in the air over the outskirts of Universal CityWalk," Universal said in its press release.

As expected, the installation of this new attraction means the end for Universal Orlando's current Fast & Furious ride. Fast & Furious – Supercharged will close permanently in 2027, Universal confirmed.

The addition of Hollywood Drift at Universal Studios Florida will give the park a high-speed Intamin coaster to match with the two Theme Park Insider Award-winning Intamins over at Islands of Adventure: Jurassic World VelociCoaster and Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure.

