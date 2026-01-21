Search the site Search

The new Bluey roller coaster gets a name

We now know the name of that new Bluey-themed roller coaster that is coming to Alton Towers this spring.

Bluey the Ride: Here Come the Grannies! will open in the park's CBeebies Land. The Zierer Force coaster will be the world's first coaster themed to the popular Australian theme park character.

Alton Towers also released a promotional image that hints at the look of the new ride.



Image courtesy Merlin Entertainments

The rode's name references episodes where Bluey and Bingo play dress-up as Grannies Janet and Rita and get into various mischief. For more on the ride and other Bluey experiences at the park and its hotel, please visit the Alton Towers website.

Bluey in the U.S., too

For theme park fans in the United States, Bluey is making her debut this spring as well at Disneyland, where she and her family will appear in the new Bluey's Best Day Ever at the Fantasyland Theatre, starting March 22.

Bluey and Bingo also will appear starting this summer in Conservation Station at Walt Disney World's Disney's Animal Kingdom and on select U.S. sailings with Disney Cruise Line.

