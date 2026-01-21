Disney sets spring concert series line-up at EPCOT
Walt Disney World has announced the line-up for its spring concert series at EPCOT.
The Garden Rocks Concert Series returns to the America Gardens Theatre again for this year's EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival. EPCOT's spring festival starts March 4 and continues daily through June 1.
March 5-7: The Music of ABBA
March 8-9: Simple Plan
March 13-14: Blue October
March 15-16: Billy Ocean
March 20-23: The Orchestra starring former members of ELO & ELO Part II
March 27-28: Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone
March 29-30: 38 Special
April 3-4: Chubby Checker
April 5-6: Sugar Ray
April 10-11: Information Society
April 12-13: Rick Springfield
April 17-18: Berlin
April 19-20: The Commodores
April 24-25: FireHouse
April 26-27: Air Supply
May 1-2: A Flock of Seagulls
May 3-4: Plain White T’s
May 8-9: Katrina, formerly of Katrina & The Waves
May 10-11: 98 Degrees
May 15-16: The Spinners
May 17-18: Josiah Queen
May 22-23: Iam Tongi
May 24-25: A.J. Croce: Croce Plays Croce
May 29-30: Queensrÿche
May 31-June 1: Maverick City Music
First-come seating to the concerts is included with park admission, but guaranteed seats are available via WDW's Garden Rocks Dining Package, which will be available to book starting February 5 via the Walt Disney World app and website.
I always wonder with these sorts of things which bands are a "ship of theseus" of their original line-up, too.
There are now two versions, Robert. The original version minus singer Geoff Tate and Geoff Tate's Queensryche so I suspect it is the original version as they are billed simply as Queensryche. "Operation: Mindcrime" genuinely is one of the greatest albums ever written, recorded and released. They are still releasing albums every three years or so and touring so still very active which is why I am so surprised. All of the other rock and metal bands which do these kind of things have not released new material in decades and are effectively tribute acts of themselves although I did see 3 Doors Down at Busch Gardens in 2022.
I therefore urge everybody to attend May 29th and/or 30th.
Waiting for the year when they bring out Danzig lol
Thanks ProfPlum. Good background.
Hey, you never know who has grandkids now who want a trip to Disney World. Or which bands' members want their own trip to Disney. In the middle of a tour, that can be a nice break, and I am certain that Disney has made that pitch to book artists in the past.
The legendary Queensryche, one of the finest American metal bands of the 80s, now playing a Disney park. How the mighty have fallen and sold out. How utterly sad.