Disney sets spring concert series line-up at EPCOT

Walt Disney World has announced the line-up for its spring concert series at EPCOT.

The Garden Rocks Concert Series returns to the America Gardens Theatre again for this year's EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival. EPCOT's spring festival starts March 4 and continues daily through June 1.

March 5-7: The Music of ABBA

March 8-9: Simple Plan

March 13-14: Blue October

March 15-16: Billy Ocean

March 20-23: The Orchestra starring former members of ELO & ELO Part II

March 27-28: Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone

March 29-30: 38 Special

April 3-4: Chubby Checker

April 5-6: Sugar Ray

April 10-11: Information Society

April 12-13: Rick Springfield

April 17-18: Berlin

April 19-20: The Commodores

April 24-25: FireHouse

April 26-27: Air Supply

May 1-2: A Flock of Seagulls

May 3-4: Plain White T’s

May 8-9: Katrina, formerly of Katrina & The Waves

May 10-11: 98 Degrees

May 15-16: The Spinners

May 17-18: Josiah Queen

May 22-23: Iam Tongi

May 24-25: A.J. Croce: Croce Plays Croce

May 29-30: Queensrÿche

May 31-June 1: Maverick City Music

First-come seating to the concerts is included with park admission, but guaranteed seats are available via WDW's Garden Rocks Dining Package, which will be available to book starting February 5 via the Walt Disney World app and website.

