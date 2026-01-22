Universal announces new theme park 'experiences' with Pokemon
Get ready to see more Pokémon at Universal's theme parks.
Universal Destinations & Experiences today announced a new project that will see Universal Studios Japan deliver "more innovative, immersive, and world-class Pokémon experiences."
Neither Universal nor Pokémon provided details about what those experiences will be, but the companies' press release did promise that "following its debut in Japan, Universal Destinations & Experiences will deliver unique Pokémon experiences across the company’s global footprint."
It has been confirmed to me privately that the project taking over much of the former Lost Continent space in Universal Orlando's Islands of Adventure will be themed to Pokémon. But it now publicly confirmed that whatever Universal is developing, it will happen at its Osaka, Japan park first.
"Since announcing our long-term alliance in 2021, we have collaborated with Universal Studios Japan to produce authentic Pokémon experiences such as the No Limit! Parade and Halloween shows," Tsunekazu Ishihara, President and CEO, The Pokémon Company, said. "As Pokémon celebrates its 30th anniversary this year, we are thrilled to launch this new project at such a significant milestone. Our mission is to enrich both the real and virtual worlds through Pokémon, and with this project, we aim to create theme park entertainment that surprises and delights fans around the globe."
Mark Woodbury Chairman and CEO, Universal Destinations & Experiences, added: "Collaborating with imaginative and inventive storytellers fuels our ability to create and deliver mind-blowing attractions and experiences that shatter guest expectations. The Pokémon Company is one of the most beloved interactive franchises in the world, and through our ongoing partnership, we will continue bringing its vibrant world to life in new and innovative ways for years to come."
For weekly updates on Universal and theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.
Replies (10)
Pokemon is reportedly the highest grossing media franchise of all time, so it’s not surprising that one of the major players want a piece of that pie. What is surprising is how long it’s taken to get here.
Pokémon and Universal Studios Japan's partnership was announced back in 2021. I can personally attest to the very elaborate parades with floats and costumed characters plus stage shows they have for Pokémon in Osaka. It's pretty wild. This is just their first attraction.
Whats not surprising is that Pokémon & Nintendo are conservative, and waited to make sure Universal was a good fit. They're Japanese after all.
My personal theory is that Mario went first for Nintendo...then Donkey Kong, Zelda, and then Pokémon in that order. I still personally believe each of the 3x UOR parks will get some Nintendo IP in each, like the Harry Potter approach, to get guests to parkhop more.
As a reminder, Zelda video game Director Anouma and Producer Miyamota were both spotted touring Epic Universe during construction. Why Epic? Unless Zelda is coming to Epic in the next ~5-10 years. That video has since been scrubbed by Universal for reasons. Curious.
https://zeldauniverse.net/2024/01/31/fans-spot-aonuma-with-miyamoto-at-universal-studios-japan-construction-site/
Interesting that it ended up being Pokemon instead of Zelda, as that seemed like the cheaper retheme to pull off. I'm sure it'll be great and super successful. I pray Mythos survives this transition in some form. Maybe retheme it visually to Legendary Pokemon?
@Jeffrey H - I would agree that Zelda is probably more easily ported into a theme park attraction, but Pokemon is by far the more recognizable IP. My concern is that the application of Pokemon as a land would devolve into a completely A/R experience akin to Pokemon Go!. Sure, it would be cool to have enhanced places where you can play the popular game, complete with "trainer" guests cos-playing in real-life themed arenas, but unless Universal can figure out how to reconfigure the experience so that non-participants can watch the battles without staring at their phone, it will fail to gain a wide enough appeal to be a successful theme park land. If Universal is developing a ride associated with Pokemon, it will be interesting to see what type of system they choose, because I think many have been disappointed with what Universal developed for Mario Cart, which fails to deliver the speed and intensity of a real-life race. Personally, I think a version of Intamin's Dome-theater system (Hypershpere-360 at Sea World Abu Dhabi) might be a perfect match here, especially given the space available in the Lost Continent and the size of the existing Poseidon's Fury building.
IMHO, Pokemon is a no-brainer for Universal, especially if it came along with (or was an easy negotiation to extend from) the licensing agreements they signed with Nintendo. While the IP has gone through a few ebbs and flows in popularity over the past decade, this is probably one of the most popular (and long lasting) IPs in the world that has not been used in a major theme park - even LotR.
@Russell - I agree that Pokemon is a no-brainer in terms of profitability and brand recognition. I also think the franchise has a lot of multi-generational appeal. I personally hope that the headliner attraction is something like playing a scaled-up version of Pokemon Snap.
I was thinking "Pokemon Snap" also. Large animatronics, with the interactive element of taking pictures. Absolute no brainer. Exciting times and can't wait to see this
Id love to see Universal 's first trackless dark ride here. Does the loss of Spiderman in USJ mean that Disney can use Marvel in Tokyo?
To clarify, while USJ and Pokemon have been working together for years, as mentioned in the story, this is about the announcement of a new set of experiences that will debut in Japan and then be brought to other Universal theme parks around the world.
Now, why Universal won't just come out and say "It's Pokemon Land!" is a fair topic for discussion. But this is the company that has preferred to wait until rides are about ready for testing before announcing them. I suppose this is a positive step to announce something before vertical construction now.
@Robert, it's either going in the old Spiderman attraction space or possibly the old Terminator space in their version of NYC.
My guess? They don't want to change all of NYC into a Pokémon area. So not a full land. Yet.
But Pokémon in the city works great - look at the 2019 Detective Pikachu film that was set primarily in the very urban, Ryme City. A few reskins and the USJ's NYC sets would totally work.
You must be registered and logged in to submit a comment.
This was a known secret when we visited Universal Studios Japan (Osaka) in Oct. 2023. It's replacing their old Spiderman attraction, which is roughly the Mummy is in the NYC area of USF in Orlando.
Total sidebar...many fans were so sad it was closing. Lots of "last days of Spiderman!" buttons and signs.