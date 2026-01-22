Search the site Search

Universal announces new theme park 'experiences' with Pokemon

Get ready to see more Pokémon at Universal's theme parks.

Universal Destinations & Experiences today announced a new project that will see Universal Studios Japan deliver "more innovative, immersive, and world-class Pokémon experiences."

Neither Universal nor Pokémon provided details about what those experiences will be, but the companies' press release did promise that "following its debut in Japan, Universal Destinations & Experiences will deliver unique Pokémon experiences across the company’s global footprint."

It has been confirmed to me privately that the project taking over much of the former Lost Continent space in Universal Orlando's Islands of Adventure will be themed to Pokémon. But it now publicly confirmed that whatever Universal is developing, it will happen at its Osaka, Japan park first.

"Since announcing our long-term alliance in 2021, we have collaborated with Universal Studios Japan to produce authentic Pokémon experiences such as the No Limit! Parade and Halloween shows," Tsunekazu Ishihara, President and CEO, The Pokémon Company, said. "As Pokémon celebrates its 30th anniversary this year, we are thrilled to launch this new project at such a significant milestone. Our mission is to enrich both the real and virtual worlds through Pokémon, and with this project, we aim to create theme park entertainment that surprises and delights fans around the globe."

Mark Woodbury Chairman and CEO, Universal Destinations & Experiences, added: "Collaborating with imaginative and inventive storytellers fuels our ability to create and deliver mind-blowing attractions and experiences that shatter guest expectations. The Pokémon Company is one of the most beloved interactive franchises in the world, and through our ongoing partnership, we will continue bringing its vibrant world to life in new and innovative ways for years to come."

