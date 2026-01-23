Search the site Search

Lunar New Year kicks off at Disney California Adventure

Lunar New Year returned today to Disney California Adventure park. The Disneyland Resort's first festival of the year wraps DCA in a celebration of Asian culture.

For many Disney visitors, the highlight remains the food. Six Lunar New Year Marketplaces are offering selections inspired by Chinese, Vietnamese and Korean cuisine, sometimes with Southern Californian twists. You can find this year's menu's on Disneyland's website.

A six-item Sip and Savor Pass is available for $49, with three bucks off for Magic Key annual passholders. That means you need to order items that cost at least $8.17 each to come out ahead on the pass. Remember that the pass cannot be used for alcohol, but you can order from any of the six marketplaces from one, to save time in ordering queues. Just keep your receipt and show it at the pickup windows for the other marketplaces.

Looking for photo ops? Panda Mei from Pixar's "Turning Red" is back for her annual appearance in Pixar Pier.



All photos courtesy Disneyland

And you can find more Disney characters in Paradise Park, such as Donald Duck and Daisy Duck in Chinese attire,

Clarabelle Cow and Goofy in Vietnamese-inspired outfits,

and Minnie Mouse and Mickey Mouse, wearing Korean attire.

If you would like all the characters to come to you, claim a spot on the Paradise Park parade route for any run of Mulan's Lunar New Year Procession, which is back again this year. Check the showtimes in the official Disneyland app.

Lunar New Year continues daily at Disney California Adventure theme park through February 22.

