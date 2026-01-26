Search the site Search

When is my child old enough to go to Walt Disney World?

Visiting Walt Disney World is a rite of passage for many kids — and their parents. But when is a child old enough for a first trip to Disney World?

Since Disney is built for fans of all ages, anyone can visit. So whenever you want to bring your child to Disney World, it's the right time. But what if you want that first Disney visit to be an extra-special experience for everyone in the family? What, then, is the best age for a child's first visit to Disney World? Let's look at the pros and cons of visiting the Walt Disney World Resort with children of various ages.

0-2 years

Pros: You don't have to pay for them! Children under age three get free admission to Walt Disney World and Disneyland theme parks. Many of Disney's most-kid-friendly attractions have no height requirement, including Frozen Ever After, It's a Small World, Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway, Remy's Ratatouille Adventure, and the iconic Dumbo. No one is wandering off at this age, either.

Cons: They will not remember even one moment of the trip — at this age, this visit is entirely for you, not them. And you will have to push or carry them everywhere, hauling a diaper bag throughout the parks like a Sherpa climbing Everest. At this age, kids are basically living, breathing, crying, cooing baggage. Granted, for some weary parents of older children, that fact might fall back into the "Pros" column.

3 years

Pros: Three-year-olds likely will be out of diapers by now, though "accidents" remain possible. And kids this age will start meeting some of Disney's lowest height requirements for rides:

32 inches: Alien Swirling Saucers, Tomorrowland Speedway

35 inches: Barnstormer

Cons: You have to start paying now, but Disney does offer (slightly) reduced admission prices and lower-priced kids' meals for children ages 3-9. (Pro tip: You can order kids' meals for teens and grown-ups, too. No one cares.) While children this age can walk for short distances, you'll likely still need a stroller to get through a full day in the parks. Also, a three-year-old likely won't remember more than a fleeting moment of your trip, at most. You're not really making memories for them yet, though they might enjoy videos of their trip in the future.

4 years

Pros: They are still in pre-school now, giving you greater scheduling flexibility, even though the "off-season" is a rarity at Disney anymore. This also is the youngest age at which most kids will be tall enough to ride most of Disney's restricted attractions.

38 inches: Kali River Rapids, Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run (please do not put them into the pilot seat at this age!), Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, Slinky Dog Dash

40 inches: Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Mission: Space, Soarin', Star Tours - The Adventures Continue, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, Test Track, Tiana's Bayou Adventure, Twilight Zone Tower of Terror

Cons: If your child has not hit 40 inches yet, visiting the parks at 37-39 inches is just about the most frustrating time imaginable for a kid. That said, kids this age still probably won't remember more than a few moments of the trip years later.

5-6 years

Pros: Children are more likely to remember their first Disney trip if it comes at this age or older. Potty training is a distant memory. With a little school experience now, children are more likely to be able to handle lines and crowds with less hassle. Because they are less likely to throw a fit than younger kids, friendly children this age are absolute magnets for character attention at meet and greets. They also likely will be tall enough to ride four more of Disney's most popular rides:

42 inches: Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind

44 inches: Avatar Flight of Passage, Expedition Everest, Space Mountain

Cons: School schedules become an issue now, potentially limiting the times when you can visit and what offers you can take. Endurance remains an issue, too. Plan on investing time in naps, or pay the price later in the day with ultra-fussy kids.

7-9 years

Pros: You can ditch the stroller by now, making getting around the park much easier. Seven years old is the minimum age that children who meet the height requirement can go on rides unattended, allowing your kids the opportunity for some "independence" while you take a short break. This also is your last chance at those child admission prices. At this age group, your kids likely will be able to go on all the rides at the parks.

48 inches: Rock 'n' Roller Coaster, TRON Lightcyle Run

Cons: These are the transition years from toddler Disney to tweenager Disney, so they might proclaim themselves too old for some of the photos ops and experiences that younger children would embrace on a first visit.

10-13 years

Pros: They almost certainly will be old enough and tall enough for everything. Kids this age are ready for a little extra responsibility, too, taking some of the pressure off you.

Cons: You have to pay the adult price for them now. And when the Inside Out crew hits that "puberty" button, wow, family vacations can enter a whole new stage of drama.

14 and up

Fourteen is the minimum age to enter a park alone. But as high schoolers now, they've missed some of the magic of visiting Disney for the first time as a young child. Still, as a parent, you've also missed the hassle of diapers, strollers, and missed height requirements by waiting until your child is older to bring them to Disney.

When did you first visit Disney? What's your earliest memory of visiting? And if you are a parent who has brought your children to Walt Disney World, how old were they on their first visit? Did you wish that you'd waited until later... or come earlier?

(Note: The original version of this story appeared on the site nine years ago.)

