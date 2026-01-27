Search the site Search

Disney meets Bollywood for new Lion King fireworks show

The Lion King is coming back to Disney Cruise Line.

Just months after making its DCL debut with the Pride Lands: Feast of The Lion King dinner show on Disney Destiny, the popular Disney franchise will premiere a new show, on a second Disney cruise ship. And this will be a Lion King production unlike any other.

The new Disney Adventure will feature The Lion King: Celebration in the Sky. Disney ships are known for their fireworks at sea, but they are usually included as the finale of Pirate Night. On Disney Adventure, Disney will be theming its fireworks at sea show to one of its most popular animation franchises.

And it will be getting an assist from one of the world's most popular Bollywood stars to do it. Shah Rukh Khan will narrate The Lion King: Celebration in the Sky for Disney Cruise Line, Disney announced tonight.

Disney Adventure - the Disney Cruise Line's largest ship - will sail exclusively from Singapore, starting in March. This month, the ship has been calling at Port Canaveral in Florida, where workers are putting the finishing touches on the ship in preparation for its journey through the Panama Canal and on to Singapore.

