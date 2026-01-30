Search the site Search

Soarin' Over California returns for park anniversary

The Disneyland Resort will be bringing back Soarin' Over California next week to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Disney California Adventure park.

Disneyland's second gate opened February 8, 2001. The runaway hit attraction for the new park was Soarin' Over California - Disney's pioneering flying theater attraction. Featuring aerial videography from around the Golden State, the attraction was so popular that Disney chose to expand The Land pavilion at EPCOT in order to install the show at Walt Disney World - a tribute to California in the heart of Florida.

Eventually, Disney decided that if fans all over the world wanted flying theater rides, then it should produce a show that featured sights from all over that world. So when Shanghai Disneyland opened in 2016, Disney debuted Soarin' Around the World, which now plays in Shanghai, Orlando, Anaheim and Tokyo DisneySea.

But Disney brings back the original show to Disney California Adventure from time to time, usually during the DCA Food & Wine Festival. This year, it's coming back bit earlier - on February 6. Soarin' Over California will play through July 1.

On July 2, DCA will open the new Soarin' Across America show for the nation's 250th birthday. That production will debut at EPCOT around Memorial Day.

Elsewhere around California Adventure, Mickey and Minnie Mouse will be getting special anniversary outfits starting February 6.



Mickey and Minnie Mouse's DCA 25th anniversary fits. Photo courtesy Disneyland

Schmoozies! will be serving a new birthday cake shake - with strawberry icing, sprinkles, whipped topping and a slice of cake - during the park's birthday week, February 6-15.

Special 25th anniversary merchandise also will be available, including a Pixar Pal-A-Round Bucket that reacts with changing colors at locations around the park.



Pixar Pal-A-Round Bucket. Photo courtesy Disneyland

