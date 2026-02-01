Search the site Search

Rope Drop: Chill out with news from Disney, Universal

As the "rope drop" starts at day at theme parks, the Sunday "Rope Drop" post kicks off the week here at Theme Park Insider. Here is what lies ahead for fans at the parks this week.

The week kicks off with Disney's quarterly earnings call Monday morning at 8:30 Eastern. You can listen here. Rumblings suggest that we are getting close to Disney's announcement of Bob Iger's replacement as CEO. I have no inside information if that will happen tomorrow, but that is the sort of news that Disney would drop in an earnings call. Remember that the Disney Abu Dhabi announcement came just minutes before an earnings call last year. If Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D'Amaro gets the nod as the new Disney CEO, that would set off a chain reaction of management shifts in Disney's theme park segment.

It's been bitterly cold in Orlando this weekend. (Well, by Florida standards.) I always find it interesting how many tourists fail to check weather forecasts before traveling and just assume that the weather will be what they see on social media. Here in Pasadena, we get tourists in shorts for the Rose Parade every year, even while locals are breaking out their sweaters. Pack light, yes, but pack right, too.

Today is the final day to ride Dinosaur at Disney's Animal Kingdom. The attraction closes tomorrow for its transformation into an Indiana Jones ride for Walt Disney World's new Tropical Americas land, which opens next year.

The next round of Disneyland After Dark tickets drop this week. Pre-sales start for Magic Key Holders on Tuesday, continuing Wednesday. The main drop happens on Thursday for Disney Channel Nite (April 12, 14 and 16) and Star Wars Nite (April 28 and 30; May 4 and 6). Tickets will be available via the Disneyland app and website.

On Friday, the Incredicoaster reopens at Disney California Adventure, completing its refurbishment. The park also kicks off its 25th anniversary celebrations that day, with the actual birthday falling next Sunday.

Back in Orlando, Saturday brings the start of Universal Orlando's Universal Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval at Universal Studios Florida. The festival continues daily through April 4, with headliner concerts on select nights.

Refurbishment schedule

January 5: Grizzly River Run closed at Disney California Adventure. No reopening date yet.

January 5 - February 5: Calico Railroad closed at Knott's Berry Farm.

January 5 - February 6: Calico River Rapids closed at Knott's Berry Farm.

January 5 - November 19: Jurassic Park River Adventure closed at Islands of Adventure.

January 20: Star Wars Rise of the Resistance closed at Disneyland. No opening date yet.

January 26: It's a Small World closed at Disneyland. No reopening date yet.

January 26: Frozen Ever After closed at EPCOT for replacement of Audio Animatronics. Reopens in February.

February 2 - March 13: Timber Mountain Log Ride closes at Knott's Berry Farm.

February 2: Dinosaur closes at Disney's Animal Kingdom for retheme to Indiana Jones. Reopens in 2027.

February 9-23: Hogwarts Express closes at Universal Orlando.

February 17: Jungle Cruise closes at Disneyland. No reopening date yet.

February 17 - March 6: GhostRider closes at Knott's Berry Farm.

February 23: - March 5: Jumpin' Jellyfish closes at Disney California Adventure.

March 1: Last day for Rock ’n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith at Disney's Hollywood Studios.

