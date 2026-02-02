Search the site Search

Revenue, income up at Disney's theme parks

Revenue and income rose at Disney's theme park segment in the last three months of 2025 over the same period one year ago, the company reported this morning.

Disney reported a 7% increase in revenue at both its domestic and international parks and experiences for the three months ending December 27, 2025, compared with the same period in 2024. Domestic revenue rose to $6.9 billion for the quarter, while international rose to $1.75 billion.

Disney attributed the growth to the launches of the Disney Treasure cruise ship in December 2024 and the Disney Destiny in November 2025, which increased the company's available cruise day inventory. The company also noted recovery from Hurricane Milton's adverse effects in the final quarter of 2024. Disney said that attendance at domestic parks was up 1% for the quarter, while per capita spending was up 4%.

Domestic operating income rose 8%, to $2.15 billion, while international income rose 2%, to $428 million. Overall, both revenue and operating income rose 6% for the Disney Experiences segment, which also includes Disney's consumer products division.

"We had a solid start to the fiscal year with quarterly revenue exceeding $10 billion for the first time," CEO Bob Iger said. "We have expansion projects underway at every one of our theme parks, and next month, we're excited to welcome guests to the new World of Frozen at the completely reimagined Disney Adventure World at Disneyland Paris. This milestone marks the beginning of a bold new era for Disneyland Paris, nearly doubling the size of the second park.

"At Disney Cruise Line, we recently launched the Disney Destiny, which has received outstanding reviews from guests. We're also preparing for the launch of the Disney Adventure next month, which will be our first ship home-ported in Asia, bringing immersive Disney storytelling to more people globally than ever before."

Disney said that it expects modest income growth for the current quarter, due to "international visitation headwinds at our domestic parks," with stronger income growth coming in the back half of the year.

At Walt Disney World specifically, "bookings are up 5% for the full year, weighted more toward the back half, so certainly trending very positively in that regard," CFO Hugh Johnston said.

"We pivoted our marketing and sales efforts... to a more domestic audience, and we were able to keep attendance rates high from that perspective."

The Experiences segment carried the company in the quarter, with its 6% growth partially offsetting a 35% income loss at Entertainment and 23% loss in Sports.

