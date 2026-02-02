Search the site Search

Six Flags adds more park access to Gold season passes

Six Flags is expanding benefits for many of its season pass holders.

The company announced today that it will allow Gold-level passholders to visit other parks in their home park's region on their pass, under a rollout starting this month.

"We’re redefining what a season pass or membership can be," Six Flags CEO and President John Reilly said. "By including multiple parks with every Gold pass, guests can explore more rides, more events and more experiences all with one affordable pass. We’ll unlock more fun and adventure at an unbeatable value."

Six Flags' top-level Prestige pass includes access to all North American Six Flags parks, and Gold-level passholders had been able to add an All Park Passport to their pass for an additional charge. Under today's announced changes, Gold passholders who had added the All Park Pass will get a free upgrade to the Prestige level for their pass, starting February 27. (Update: Six Flags adds this caveat: "Those who purchased a Gold pass or membership during the 2025 MVP Sale will retain all-park access through 2026, followed by regional access beginning in 2027 for those maintaining active memberships.")

For other Gold passholders, they soon will be able to visit all the other parks in their region using their pass.

East Region:

Six Flags New England & Hurricane Harbor

Six Flags Great Escape & Hurricane Harbor

Six Flags Great Adventure, Wild Safari & Hurricane Harbor

Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom

Kings Dominion & Soak City

Carowinds & Carolina Harbor

Six Flags Over Georgia & Hurricane Harbor

Six Flags White Water

Midwest Region:

Cedar Point & Cedar Point Shores

Kings Island & Soak City

Six Flags Great America & Hurricane Harbor

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Rockford

Six Flags St. Louis & Hurricane Harbor

Valleyfair

Worlds of Fun & Oceans of Fun

Six Flags Darien Lake & Hurricane Harbor

Michigan’s Adventure & WildWater Adventure

Canada’s Wonderland & Splash Works

La Ronde

Texas Region:

Six Flags Over Texas & Hurricane Harbor

Six Flags Fiesta Texas & Hurricane Harbor

Schlitterbahn New Braunfels

Schlitterbahn Galveston Island

Hurricane Harbor Splashtown

Six Flags Frontier City & Hurricane Harbor

West Region:

Knott’s Berry Farm & Soak City

Six Flags Magic Mountain & Hurricane Harbor

Six Flags Discovery Kingdom

California’s Great America

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Concord

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Phoenix

Six Flags Mexico

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Oaxtepec

The Texas region benefit launches today, with other regional benefits launching later this month. In addition, Six Flags later this month will offer a promotion that will allow a free upgrade to Gold level for people buying Silver-level passes at designated parks.

Replies (9)