Six Flags adds more park access to Gold season passes
Six Flags is expanding benefits for many of its season pass holders.
The company announced today that it will allow Gold-level passholders to visit other parks in their home park's region on their pass, under a rollout starting this month.
"We’re redefining what a season pass or membership can be," Six Flags CEO and President John Reilly said. "By including multiple parks with every Gold pass, guests can explore more rides, more events and more experiences all with one affordable pass. We’ll unlock more fun and adventure at an unbeatable value."
Six Flags' top-level Prestige pass includes access to all North American Six Flags parks, and Gold-level passholders had been able to add an All Park Passport to their pass for an additional charge. Under today's announced changes, Gold passholders who had added the All Park Pass will get a free upgrade to the Prestige level for their pass, starting February 27. (Update: Six Flags adds this caveat: "Those who purchased a Gold pass or membership during the 2025 MVP Sale will retain all-park access through 2026, followed by regional access beginning in 2027 for those maintaining active memberships.")
For other Gold passholders, they soon will be able to visit all the other parks in their region using their pass.
East Region:
- Six Flags New England & Hurricane Harbor
- Six Flags Great Escape & Hurricane Harbor
- Six Flags Great Adventure, Wild Safari & Hurricane Harbor
- Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom
- Kings Dominion & Soak City
- Carowinds & Carolina Harbor
- Six Flags Over Georgia & Hurricane Harbor
- Six Flags White Water
Midwest Region:
- Cedar Point & Cedar Point Shores
- Kings Island & Soak City
- Six Flags Great America & Hurricane Harbor
- Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Rockford
- Six Flags St. Louis & Hurricane Harbor
- Valleyfair
- Worlds of Fun & Oceans of Fun
- Six Flags Darien Lake & Hurricane Harbor
- Michigan’s Adventure & WildWater Adventure
- Canada’s Wonderland & Splash Works
- La Ronde
Texas Region:
- Six Flags Over Texas & Hurricane Harbor
- Six Flags Fiesta Texas & Hurricane Harbor
- Schlitterbahn New Braunfels
- Schlitterbahn Galveston Island
- Hurricane Harbor Splashtown
- Six Flags Frontier City & Hurricane Harbor
West Region:
- Knott’s Berry Farm & Soak City
- Six Flags Magic Mountain & Hurricane Harbor
- Six Flags Discovery Kingdom
- California’s Great America
- Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Concord
- Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Phoenix
- Six Flags Mexico
- Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Oaxtepec
The Texas region benefit launches today, with other regional benefits launching later this month. In addition, Six Flags later this month will offer a promotion that will allow a free upgrade to Gold level for people buying Silver-level passes at designated parks.
Passes bought during the MVP sale will remain the same and will not be upgraded. Per an article in Parade: "Meanwhile, guests who bought Gold passes or memberships during the 2025 MVP Sale will retain all-park access through 2026, transitioning to regional access in 2027 if their memberships remain active."
I'm with Russell. I do not understand the logic. This does not generate revenue (unless you end up buying food at another park, but season pass holders generally know better than to pay full menu price).
For a company that needs every nickel it can find at this point, I just don't get it.
@whitecastlerun - The official announcement cited here doesn't explicitly state that, so I suppose that makes a little more sense and eliminates the potential undercutting of Prestige Passholders.
However, it still doesn't eliminate my concern that Six Flags continues to sell and change prices and admission products with little regard to what's come before. My concern with Prestige lounges becoming overcrowded or parks allowing the lounges to degrade because more guests will have access (and individual parks will need to cut costs) still stands. There is an understanding, particularly from the highest tier passholders who are among the most dedicated and frequent visitors to the parks, what the Prestige Pass should get you, and I worry that parks will be forced to find cost savings to offset this "giveaway" and that lounge perks are the easiest to trim because it's not explicitly stated what guests will find in a lounge - the ones at legacy Cedar Fair parks were all decent, but the legacy SF parks were all over the place, if the park even had one.
I'll also note that SF was batting around this idea of doing these regional passes last summer before they went live with their "MVP Sale", but they went ahead with the free All-Parks add on with the Gold Passes instead in an attempt to sell more passes (generate more revenue). Now they're trying to shuffle the deck again by sliding what is essentially the "regional pass" underneath an "all-parks pass", but instead of selling those passes at true value, they're undercutting themselves hoping that current passholders don't notice or simply don't care when it's time to renew next year. This cycle never seems to end at Six Flags, but never happened at Cedar Fair, so it's perplexing and disappointing to see the combined chain falling back on the bad habits.
What was supposed to be a simplification of the SF Annual Pass system following the merger has just gotten even more complicated when it didn't need to, and we all know why - because Six Flags gonna Six Flags. Everyone know where this is going, because come fall 2026, Six Flags will be desperate for revenue after they miss all their financial projections over the summer and upgrade all the bottom tier passes to have "All Parks" access, eliminating/undercutting the regional pass again and making top tier customers wonder why they continue to pay for elite admission perks that are given away the second SF feels the need to juice the bottom line.
Looking at a map, I would have put the Mexico parks with Texas. I also would have sent La Ronde to the East. But I wonder how long these line-ups will hold, given the rumored sale or transfer of some parks.
The Six Flags Mexico being lopped in with the West might have more to do with demographics of the area and what area is more likely to see people interested in travelling south of the border and less to do with distance of locations.
To me, this feels like Six Flags pass sales are underperforming at this point (surprise surprise), so they're trying to incentivize people to buy into the product with the additional perks. It may or may not wind up working out for them, but the fact that Six Flags is struggling to sell a pass for $85-115 (the range for most parks' gold passes) doesn't inspire much confidence in the longevity of the chain.
Reading a little deeper into the article, it appears the goal is to capture more CAP spending by converting local 'day trip' guests, particularly the pass/membership holders (that tend to spend the least) to multiple day visits across multiple parks. Since no SF park is a 'destination resort', the next best thing in their view is to create multi-day multi park visitors, which they expect to spend more. Since the chain makes very little on admissions, it appears CAP has become their target in this strategy.
"Gold passholders who had added the All Park Pass will get a free upgrade to the Prestige level for their pass, starting February 27."
What an absolute slap in the face to the chain's most loyal and dedicated fans. This move essentially undercuts the Prestige Level passes we bought last fall during the "MVP Sale" by almost half of what we paid. We were contemplating purchasing Gold Passes with the All-Parks upgrade for 2026, and decided to buy the significantly more expensive Prestige Level passes because we were no longer paying for 2 separate passes this year with the full integration of the chain. Now we're the ones with egg on our face and the Prestige Level benefits that were most appealing to us (lounge access and complimentary single-use Flash Pass/FastLane per visit) have now just lost their luster if everyone buying the Gold Level passes are getting Prestige benefits. Now the lounges are going to be packed or SF will strip them of perks (like soda fountains, snacks, and TVs), and the Flash Pass/FastLane lines will loose their advantage at many parks.
Why can't SF leave well enough alone, and instead of continuing to devalue their product to generate extra revenue to make it to the next financial report, that they actually improve their parks so the prices of their admissions are actually worth what they're charging.