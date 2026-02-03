Search the site Search

Get ready to step into the World of PAW Patrol

The World of PAW Patrol is coming to life this year for young theme park fans.

Merlin Entertainments is sharing new details about the £15 million (US$20.5 million) PAW Patrol-themed land that is now under construction at Chessington World of Adventures, just outside London. The 1.4-acre land brings Adventure Bay to life with four new attractions, all themed to PAW Patrol characters and referenced in the concept art below:

Chase’s Mountain Mission: A Zierer Force family roller coaster

Zuma’s Hovercraft Adventure: the UK's first Zierer Drifter ride

Skye’s Helicopter Heroes: A tower ride

Marshall’s Firetruck Rescue



World of PAW Patrol at Chessington World of Adventures. Image courtesy Merlin Entertainments

"Bringing World of PAW Patrol to life is a true labour of love. From the very first sketches to seeing the iconic Lookout Tower rise above Chessington, our goal has been to capture the magic, energy and teamwork that millions of families know and adore from the show," Merlin Magic Making Creative Director Sian Hooper said. "Every ride has been designed to make guests feel like they’re stepping into Adventure Bay — whether they’re skidding and sliding with Zuma or soaring sky-high with Skye. We can’t wait for families to join the patrol this spring and create their own pup-tacular memories."



Sian Hooper with PAW Patrol's Rubble. Photo courtesy Merlin Entertainments

For more information about the upcoming land, as well as links to the park's tickets and vacation packages, please visit chessington.com/paw-patrol.

