Universal sets summer debut for new Fast & Furious coaster

Universal's new Fast & Furious roller coaster will open this summer in Hollywood, the park announced today.

Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift will be Universal's fastest roller coaster worldwide, launching to a top speed of 72 mph. The Intamin coaster will feature rotating cars decorated to look like the Dodge Charger from the Fast series films. The cars' 360-degree rotations are designed to evoke the sense of street racing cars drifting around corners, as the coaster trains soar over the hillside connecting Universal Studios Hollywood's Upper and Lower Lots.

The ride has been testing for months, prompting speculation of an early 2026 debut. But we have yet to see the full rotation profile on the cars, so testing remains far from complete.

Universal today released the TV commercial for Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift that it will show during the Super Bowl and Winter Olympics. The spot shows a bit more of the drifting effect on the coaster cars.

Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift will beat by two miles per hour Universal's current roller coaster speed champion, Jurassic World Velocicoater at Universal Orlando's Islands of Adventure. But that record will not remain in California for long. Universal has announced that it will bring Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift to Universal Studios Florida in 2027. That coaster is now under construction on the site of the old Hollywood Rip, Ride, Rockit coaster.

Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift will be the first "adult" outdoor roller coaster at Universal Studios Hollywood, which is home to the indoor Revenge of the Mummy from Premier Rides and the outdoor Mack Rides Youngstar, Flight of the Hippogriff. It will be the fastest coaster to open in California in nearly a quarter century, since the debut of Xcelerator at Knott's Berry Farm in the summer of 2002.

