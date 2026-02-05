Search the site Search

Check out Universal's high-tech, interactive balloons

Here is a blue sky idea that is destined to remain in the blue sky. Universal has filed a patent application for interactive balloons with show effects.

The application, filed today and called Systems and Methods for Show Effects, details a balloon "with a circuit integrated within a surface of the balloon and coupled to one or more components to generate a show effect."

Components of the interactive balloon could include lights, speakers, a magnet or an actuator that could control the movement of the balloon. It's a long way from the "glow cube"-type light-up souvenir balloons that fans can buy in many parks now.



Image from Universal's patent application

Universal's proposal is not necessarily for souvenir balloons that fans could buy. The bulk of the application discusses the device's proposed use in attractions. One example depicts three balloons, equipped with magnets and actuators, that come together to form a snowman.

Yet these balloons also would not necessarily be props installed beyond the reach of fans in a dark ride or in a parade. The application describes how the balloons could react to the touch of park guests. With some imaginative design, these balloons could provide a new tool for creating unique immersive environments for theme park visitors.

You can read the full patent application here: Systems and Methods for Show Effects.

Replies (0)