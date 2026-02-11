Search the site Search

What is the best roller coaster park in the world?

If you want to spend the best day possible riding roller coasters, where should you go?

Last month, Theme Park Insider published its updated list of the top roller coasters in the world, as selected by our readers. Universal Orlando's Jurassic World VelociCoaster once again topped our coaster poll. But that's just one ride. What park has the best roller coaster line-up, overall?

At the moment, Poland's Energylandia holds the record for the most roller coasters, with 19. But none of Energylandia's coasters placed in our readers' top 40. In my opinion, that's on us. Zadra should be in our top 40, and anyone could make a strong case for Abyssus or Hyperion making that cut, as well. But Theme Park Insider is based in the U.S., so our reader surveys tend to skew toward parks that Americans are more likely to visit.

Yet even if Energylandia placed all three of those coasters in our top 40, that likely would not have been enough to displace the park that dominated our annual best coasters list. If you are looking for one park at which to spend the day riding world-class roller coasters, that park is Cedar Point.

Cedar Point placed five coasters in our top 40 - more than any other park:

2. Steel Vengeance

12. Maverick

16. Top Thrill 2

19. Millennium Force

33. Siren's Curse

Scoring each coaster in descending order, those five coasters helped push Cedar Point to the top of our best coaster park list, by far. Since our best coaster list only goes down to 40, that leaves a lot of good coasters out of the mix. (See the above point about Energylandia.) So to come up with a top 10 best roller coaster park list, I decided to give each park a point for each operating coaster they had that did not crack our top 40. Then I added another point for each coaster that was ranked by readers in our annual survey, even if they did not make the top 40.

That math put Universal Orlando's Islands of Adventure is second place, driven by Jurassic World VelociCoaster and our third-ranked coaster, Hagrid's Magical Creature Motorbike Adventure. The park's Incredible Hulk Coaster has made our best coasters list in the past, though it fell just short this year. However, the park has just two other coasters beyond that formidable top three: Flight of the Hippogriff and Pteranodon Flyers, which both are family coasters. So this is the definition of a top-heavy coaster park.

Our top coaster park outside the United States is Germany's Phantasialand, which took third place overall on the strength of its ninth- and tenth-rated coasters, F.L.Y. and Taron. The park also has five other roller coasters, making it a solid option for a full day of well-themed thrills.

In fourth place came the longtime world coaster-count leader, Six Flags Magic Mountain. The California park has been closing coasters in recent months and is now down to 18, with its coaster count about to drop to 17 with the closure of its Speedy Gonzales kiddie ride. Its top-ranked coaster in our poll is Twisted Colossus at 23, with X2 at 29. Yet it had several other coasters rated by readers, including Tatsu, Wonder Woman Flight of Courage, West Coast Racers, and Full Throttle, which helped Magic Mountain jump some parks with higher-rated coasters in our top 40.

Fifth place goes to Kings Dominion. Pantherian at 21 and Twisted Timbers at 25 launched the Virginia park into our top five, with 11 other coasters also available at the park.

Newcomer Universal Epic Universe came sixth in its debut year, carried by Stardust Racers' top-10 ranking, assisted by Hiccup's Wing Gliders also making the top 40. The park's other two coasters, Mine-Cart Madness and Curse of the Werewolf, also received votes in our poll. Again, the bias in our rankings is to reward parks for having elite coasters to offer over parks that offer a greater number of non-elite, but still good, coasters.

Seventh place goes Germany's Europa-Park, driven by the top-10 performance of Voltron Nevera. The park offers 13 other roller coasters, placing it second for the most operating coasters in Europe, behind Energylandia.

Hersheypark came eighth in Theme Park Insider's 2026 roller coaster park rankings, helped by Wildcat's Revenge at 26 in our poll and Skyrush at 36.

Completing our top 10 coaster parks are Herschend's Dollywood, with number-five Lightning Rod, and Silver Dollar City, with Outlaw Run at 17 and Time Traveler at 35.

Again, there are plenty of other great roller coaster parks out there for your enjoyment in 2026 and beyond. But if you want the best of the best, I don't think that coaster fans can go wrong with a visit to any of these parks I have listed above.

