Can Elon Musk dig Universal Orlando out of an Epic problem?
I long ago stopped keeping count of the number of projects and developments that I have written about here at Theme Park Insider. But I do know that a large percentage of those projects never ended up happening.
That experience has helped teach me to spot a doomed idea pretty much from its start. (Anyone remember that billion-dollar theme park in rural Oklahoma?) Anyway, for some reason I thought it relevant to mention this context before I get into today's news.
A special Florida district that oversees development around the Universal Orlando Resort, The Shingle Creek Transit and Utility Community Development District, has chosen to begin negotiations with The Boring Company for a new transportation solution to link CityWalk with the new Epic Universe theme park.
Universal lacked the space for a third theme park on its original Orlando campus, so it built Epic Universe on a new "south campus" a little over two miles away. But those 2.5 miles are not empty space. Interstate 4 plus multiple commercial structures, roads, and ponds stand in the way. That leaves Universal to run buses on local streets to connect its two locations, which can take 15-20 minutes, depending upon traffic.
The only way to make that connection faster is to find a way over or under all the stands in between the two sites.
The Shingle Creek board solicited Requests for Qualifications from three companies to find ways to do that. Of the three, it has selected The Boring Company as the most qualified and will begin negotiations. The Boring Company is Elon Musk's tunneling business that built the Las Vegas Convention Center Loop. That tunnel runs for 1.7 miles underneath busy Las Vegas streets.
If Universal could get the same thing in Orlando, that would solve the resort's transportation challenge. But while Las Vegas provides a relatively simple environment for digging a tunnel, Orlando provides what might be the most complex, with a high water table and porous rock.
The Boring Company eventually delivered the Vegas tunnel at a relatively low cost, but it did so while getting itself named to a worker advocacy group's list of the "Dirty Dozen" worst companies in America for workplace safety.
And then there is Musk. Not even getting into the man's deeply troubling personal views, Musk is the Harold Hill of tech. He has developed a reputation for overpromising and under-delivering, building stock value by convincing just enough investors and customers that his underperforming products are actually the next great thing.
So pardon me for viewing this project with great skepticism. That said, Universal does not need a two-plus mile tunnel connecting its parks. It just needs to tunnel under or bridge over the obstacles that prevent it from running surface-level dedicated bus lanes. Where no such obstacles exist, the bus lanes can run at surface level. (I assume that Universal would just run electric buses on this route, rather than spending way more money for some form of railway.)
The district board could decide that The Boring Company's proposal is not feasible and reopen the project for bids. If it goes ahead, then it would pay for the project with an assessment that Universal would pay - so I cannot image that Universal is not going to be a party in this decision at some point.
Replies (8)
I really wouldn't mind a tunnel connecting city walk and Epic Universe. It's not feasible but I think it'd be cool.
I really don't understand this. At most a system like this might save 5-10 minutes, though it would take buses off surface streets to remove those additional vehicles from the surface grid.
Personally, I'm having a hard time understanding how this is a better option than building an automated peoplemover on an elevated track above Kirkman Rd. Yes, that would be an expensive undertaking, but it would be higher capacity, probably require less staffing, and get guests between both sections in under ten minutes.
Zarex - It isn't about solving Orlando traffic. It's about getting UO customers between two campuses.
Russell - Are we sure they'd use buses? Why wouldn't they keep the same "infrastructure" as the Vegas loop, and use Teslas?
This isn't about saving time (or as Zarex wants...solving traffic.) This is about perception of a unified, cohesive experience of an interconnected (though not physically connected) campus. This site spends copious amounts of print inches talking about immersive experiences. I can understand why UO doesn't want to pack people on a bus on surface streets (or worse yet into their own cars) and drive them past $2.99 T-shirt shops and the world's largest McDonald's. (Yes, I know that isn't the exact route before anyone points it out, I am using it as an example.) This is about a unified UO where you don't have to leave the "Universal bubble." The genius of this, if it could even be done geologically, is that their "bubble" would be more of a bubble that the "Disney bubble" because their "roadway" would not have other vehicles, unlike Disney.
Robert - Yes, much like Harold Hill his companies have brought e-payment to the masses, normalized electric cars for the masses while making a profit (how big was that Stellantis write down last week for electric vehicles), revolutionized reusable space travel (and rescued our astronauts), and I am not even mentioning what the Boring Company was able to accomplish in Vegas. Methinks this post might have been just a tad different 18 months ago.
MLB - You used the words "solving" twice in regards to my post, which is not a word I used or even implied in regards to Orlando traffic. The Vegas Loop is a horrible failure in Las Vegas and it would be foolish for Orlando to spend precious resources on a moist car tunnel. Mr. Musk's blatant white supremacist ideology has nothing to do my criticism of this terrible awful idea.
Hmmm...it would be beyond cool if they did this and themed different sections of the trip as portals to the lands your going to see. Definitely an expense that wouldn't be free but still super cool even if it was cheap like the little dioramas at the end of space mountain!
Wouldn’t it just make more sense to have a bus/transit lane or guided bussway?
You must be registered and logged in to submit a comment.
Ray Delahanty has an excellent analysis of the Las Vegas Loop on his CityNerd You Tube Channel. A one way tunnel moving passengers between City Walk and Epic in small vehicles isn't going to make a dent in Orlando traffic. And while it certainly should be improved, the existing 15-l20 minute bus trip between the two campuses is reasonable by Orlando theme park standards.
I would like to see Kabletown drop a few bucks on an improved connection between Stella Nova, Terra Luna, and the nearby convention center. Decent pedestrian infrastructure was added last year, but you have to walk through an employee restricted area to access Universal Boulevard on foot. It's a challenge to get from one hotel to another safely and that can be fixed without invoking Elon.