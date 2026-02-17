Search the site Search

Country music is getting a new home at Universal Orlando

A new home for country music is coming to Universal Orlando's CityWalk.

Opry Entertainment Group announced today that it is developing a third installation of Luke Combs' Category 10 for the Universal Orlando Resort. The 33,000 square-foot, three-story venue will open next year.



Conceptual Rendering courtesy of Opry Entertainment Group

Combs' Category 10 is a live music venue, bar and restaurant that debuted in Nashville in 2024, with a second location in Las Vegas set to open this fall. The Universal Orlando CityWalk location will be new construction, with ground-breaking set for this summer.

"Country music is reaching more people nationally and internationally than ever before, driven in large part by superstars like Luke Combs," Ryman Hospitality Properties Executive Chairman Colin Reed said. [Ryman Hospitality Properties is the parent company of Opry Entertainment Group.] "With Orlando welcoming millions of visitors from around the globe each year, expanding the Category 10 footprint into this world-class entertainment destination allows us to introduce visitors to an authentic country music experience inspired by Luke’s Carolina roots."

"I know Orlando is a worldwide destination spot, so I’m super pumped and humbled that we’re getting to open a location there," Combs said. "My wife is from Florida, so we’re both super excited about this. I am glad to be bringing our brand of first-class service and awesome tunes to the Sunshine State."

