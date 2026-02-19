Search the site Search

Losses continue at Six Flags theme parks in 2025

Six Flags theme parks reported a 13% drop in attendance in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared with the same period in 2024, due to cancelation of holiday events at several parks and a smaller seasonal pass base. Factoring in the lower number of operating days in the quarter in 2025 compared to 2024, attendance was down just 2% on a daily basis.

Higher prices contributed to an 8% increase in per capita guest spending. That was not enough to avoid a 5% drop in revenue, to $650 million. Overall, Six Flags suffered another quarterly loss of $92 million, though that was down from a $264 million for the fourth quarter of 2024.

For the year, Six Flags theme parks welcomed 47.4 million guests in 2025, with per capita spending of $61.90. Revenue was $3.1 billion, up from $2.7 billion in 2024. Net loss was $1.5 billion, up from $207 million in 2024. The company carried $5.1 billion in debt at the end of 2025.

"While 2025 results fell short of our expectations, the work completed over the past year has strengthened the foundation of our enterprise," new Six Flags President and CEO John Reilly said. "In 2026, we will continue to invest heavily in an exciting slate of family-oriented attractions, food and beverage facility upgrades, and record-breaking roller coasters. At the same time, we are refining our approach to revenue management and marketing, and we are implementing clearer lines of accountability across the organization."

“We are equally focused on strengthening our balance sheet," Reilly said. "The successful refinancing of our 2027 notes in early January was the first significant step in that direction and as performance improves our intent remains clear – use the cash-generating strength of our business combined with a disciplined capital allocation approach to pay down debt and reduce leverage as quickly as possible. Reducing leverage and restoring financial flexibility are essential to creating sustainable shareholder value."

