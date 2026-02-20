Search the site Search

Monsters Inc. ride gets a reprieve at California Adventure

Mike and Sulley are getting rescued at Disney California Adventure - at least for the rest of 2026.

Last year, Disneyland announced that it would close the Monsters Inc. Mike and Sulley to the Rescue! dark ride at the beginning of this year, in preparation for a new Avatar-themed ride at the park. At a press briefing yesterday, Disneyland officials announced that the Monsters Inc. ride will remain open throughout 2026, closing in 2027 instead.

The delay in closing the Monsters Inc. ride does not mean that the Avatar project is being delayed, Disneyland officials clarified. Disney has not yet announced a timeline for the Avatar ride, which is one of several new attractions in development for Disney California Adventure.

Two new rides are under construction for the Avengers Campus expansion: Stark Flight Lab and Avengers Infinity Defense. Disneyland also has started site preparation work for a new Coco-themed boat ride at the end of Pixar Pier. The Avatar ride will be an all-new experience in the what is now the Hollywood Land backlot.

Disneyland Resort officials have committed to increasing the ride count at Disney California Adventure, as they work to balance the park's value with that of the original Disneyland. To that end, officials are hoping that keeping Monsters Inc. open for 2026 helps maintain the park's appeal to families with small children, as Disney works to bring more of those families to the resort this year with a new Bluey experience at Disneyland's Fantasyland Theatre.

Bluey's Best Day Ever! opens March 22. Disneyland officials also teased a new $5.99 kids meal that will debut this summer, as the resort looks to make visiting easier and more affordable for families. Disneyland is offering a Kids' Summer Ticket Offer this year that prices children's tickets to the parks as low as $48 a day. (You can get that deal through our ticket partner here. Just scroll down to "Kids' Summer Ticket Offer" under "1-Park Per Day Tickets.")

In addition to the new attractions, the Disneyland Resort is building a new parking garage and resort entrance on the east side of the parks. Disneyland officials said that they are looking for ways to improve the resort's security screening procedures as they look to make the new resort entrance a more inviting and efficient experience for resort guests.

