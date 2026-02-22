Search the site Search

Rope Drop: Runners return to Disney as several attractions close

As the "rope drop" starts a day at theme parks, the Sunday "Rope Drop" post kicks off the week here at Theme Park Insider. Here is what lies ahead for fans at the parks this week.

It's Anaheim Ducks Day at Disney California Adventure today, though I think that many hockey fans might be more interested in celebrating today's Team USA win over Canada in the Olympic gold medal game. If you are visiting the park today and like the Jumpin' Jellyfish ride, today is your last chance to ride before it closes for refurbishment tomorrow. The children's drop ride reopens March 6.

Over at Disneyland, Space Mountain will be closes for a short refurb this week, from February 23 - 26.

Across the country at Walt Disney World, today is the last day for Conservation Station and the Wildlife Express Train at Disney's Animal Kingdom, which will close tomorrow in preparation for a new Bluey experience that is coming to the current Rafiki's Planet Watch this summer.

Later this week at WDW, runDisney returns to the resort with its Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend, from February 25 – March 1. Expect the usual crowd of runners and their families to fill the parks next weekend. Also of note next weekend at Disney, March 1 will be the final day to ride Rock ’n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith at Disney's Hollywood Studios, before the ride closes for its conversion to The Muppets.

Elsewhere this week, the new Galacticoaster opens at Legoland Florida opens officially on February 27, while Six Flags Over Texas reopens for the season on February 28. Still no official opening date for the new Tormenta Rampaging Run coaster, however.

And for fans following the industry from home, on Thursday morning United Parks will announce its latest financial results and host an earnings call. You can listen in at 9am Eastern on the United Parks' website.

Refurbishment schedule

January 5: Grizzly River Run closed at Disney California Adventure. No reopening date yet.

January 5 - November 19: Jurassic Park River Adventure closed at Islands of Adventure.

February 2 - March 13: Timber Mountain Log Ride closed at Knott's Berry Farm.

February 2: Dinosaur closed at Disney's Animal Kingdom for retheme to Indiana Jones. Reopens in 2027.

February 9-23: Hogwarts Express closed at Universal Orlando.

February 17: Jungle Cruise closed at Disneyland. No reopening date yet.

February 17 - March 6: GhostRider closed at Knott's Berry Farm.

February 22: Impressions de France closes at EPCOT. No reopening date yet.

February 23 - 26: Space Mountain closes at Disneyland.

February 23 - March 5: Jumpin' Jellyfish closes at Disney California Adventure.

February 23: Conservation Station and the Wildlife Express Train close at Disney's Animal Kingdom. Reopens as a Bluey experience this summer.

March 1: Last day for Rock ’n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith at Disney's Hollywood Studios.

March 2 - 5: Tom Sawyer Island closes at Disneyland.

March 9 - 17: Golden Zephyr closes at Disney California Adventure.

March 30: Disneyland Monorail and Roger Rabbit's Car Toon Spin close at Disneyland. No reopening dates yet.

