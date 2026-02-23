Search the site Search

Olaf takes over Walt Disney World's animation class

Disney's Animation Academy classes are coming back to Disney's Hollywood Studios this year. But guests will find something missing when the new "Olaf Draws!" show debuts in the reimagined Walt Disney Studios Lot that is replacing the former Animation Courtyard.

As the show's name implies, Olaf will be the host for the new class - not a Disney animator. The new production is eliminating live hosts in favor of an in-theater Olaf animatronic and on-screen instructors. Those on-screen instructors will include some of the bigger names in Disney Animation.

Mickey Mouse, with director Dan Abraham from Once Upon A Studio

Minnie Mouse, with animator Hyun Min Lee from Frozen 2 and The Princess and the Frog

Donald Duck, with animator Austin Traylor from Once Upon A Studio and Moana 2

Genie, with animator Eric Goldberg from Aladdin and Hercules

Judy Hopps & Nick Wilde, with director Byron Howard from Zootopia and Zootopia 2

Moana, with story artist Samantha Vilfort from Encanto and Zootopia 2

Stitch, with director and head of story Fawn Veerasunthorn from Wish and Raya and the Last Dragon

Ursula, with animator Michael Woodside from Big Hero 6 and Encanto

Olaf, with director Trent Correy from Once Upon A Studio and Frozen 3

Here is Disney's new promo video about the reimagined experience.

The Walt Disney Studios, including the new Drawn to Wonderland playground, Off the Page! character meet, Once Upon A Studio Theater, and Olaf Draws! class, opens late this summer in Disney's Hollywood Studios at the Walt Disney World Resort. For assistance in planning a Disney vacation, please contact our travel agent for a free, no-obligation vacation quote.

