Efteling sets May debut for new family drop ride

Efteling's new family drop ride has its opening date.

The Dutch theme park announced today that Hooghmoed, its new drop tower attraction, will open on May 1. Sharing a theme and backstory with the Baron 1898 roller coaster next door, Hooghmoed will offer three 12-meter [39 foot] towers that carry 10 riders each.



Hooghmoed. Image courtesy Efteling

The backstory is that the towers of Hooghmoed ["Arrogance" in Dutch] are the chimneys of the smeltery next to Baron Gustave Hooghmoed’s gold mine, which is the Baron 1898 roller coaster. Riders on the drop tower will be the chimney sweeps sent to clean the towers. Riders will spin on their way up the tower, only to be stopped by the Wailing Women [the Big Bad on Baron 1898], who will snap the cable and send the riders plunging up to six meters [20 feet] down into mist and smoke.

Each tower has its own ride sequence for the 1.5-minute ride. Efteling said that Hooghmoed will have a hourly capacity of 600 guests. The minimum height to ride will be 90 cm [35 inches]. Each tower will have a seat designated for guests with disabilities, though guests will need to transfer from a wheelchair to ride.

