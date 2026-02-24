Search the site Search

Shrek's Donkey applauds Universal's next Harry Potter addition

Finally, Universal has announced the Harry Potter/Shrek mashup that probably no one has been asking for.

That's right. In the morning, starting March 1, they're making Butterbeer Waffles.



Butterbeer Waffle. Photos courtesy Universal

The new concoction leads the menu for return of Butterbeer Season at Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood. Fans will find the new Butterbeer Waffle on the menu at The Three Broomsticks at Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal's Islands of Adventure and the Leaky Cauldron in Diagon Alley at Universal Studios Florida. The Butterbeer Cream Puff is returning in Hollywood, while Orlando is introducing several new items at Honeydukes in Hogsmeade and Sugarplum's Sweet Shop in Diagon Alley, including a Butterbeer Cupcake, Butterbeer Cookie Sandwich, Butterbeer Candy Apple, and Butterbeer Shortbread Bar.

Over at Epic Universe, the Café L'air de la Siréne in Ministry of Magic is introducing a new Biéraubeurre Crème Brûlée, as well.



Biéraubeurre Crème Brûlée

K. Rammelle also will be introducing new Butterbeer-flavored truffles and macarons that will remain for sale year-round.

Butterbeer Season runs from March 1 through May 31 this year at Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood. The promotion also will run on those same dates at Universal Beijing Resort, where fans can find special Butterbeer-themed merchandise.

Universal Studios Japan in Osaka will run its Butterbeer Season from April 1 through May 17, offering the Butterbeer Cream Puff as well as themed merchandise.

