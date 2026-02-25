Search the site Search

March is 'Bluey' month for theme park fans

Bluey fans, get ready. Two new Bluey-themed attractions are set to open at major theme parks next month.

First, on March 22, it's the debut of Bluey's Best Day Ever at Disneyland in California. The Fantasyland Theatre will host this new production that blends a live musical performance with dancing, games, and character meets. Check the Disneyland app for showtimes, but there will always be something going on in the theater to entertain and engage Bluey fans between shows.



Bluey's Best Day Ever. Concept image courtesy Disneyland

Just a few days later, on March 28, Alton Towers in the United Kingdom will open Bluey the Ride: Here Come the Grannies! This Zierer Force family coaster will be the world's first roller coaster themed to the popular Australian animated character.

The ride's interactive queue will feature Bluey’s House, while the ride itself will star Bluey and Bingo dressed up as the Grannies, Janet and Rita, for a grannies-themed coaster ride through Bluey’s backyard.

Later this year, Bluey will debut at the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, with a new experience at the former Conservation Station in Disney's Animal Kingdom.

