United Parks reports lower attendance, revenue in 2025

Attendance and revenue dropped at the SeaWorld and Busch Gardens theme parks in 2025, parent company United Parks reported today.

The company reported that its parks welcomed 21.2 million guests in 2025, down 1.8% from 2024. Total revenue dropped 3.6% for the year, to $1.7 billion. That contributed to a 26% drop in net income, to $168.4 million for the year.

The company's attendance decline accelerated in the final three months of 2025. Attendance was down 2.6% for the quarter when compared with the same period one year earlier, to 4.8 million guests. Total revenue dropped 2.8% in the quarter compared with the year prior, to $373.5 million. Net income was down 46%, to $15.1 million, which included a one-time write-off of $7.6 million in bad debt.

For the year, total revenue per capita dropped 1.9% to $78.54. However, the company pointed to a 1% increase in in-park per capita spending in 2025, to a record $36.81.

Nevertheless, United Parks spent $157 million last year to repurchase 4.2 million shares of common stock, which accounted for approximately 7.6% of its total shares outstanding. The company accelerated its stock buy-back in the first quarter of 2026, spending about $90.1 million so far this year to buy about another 2.5 million shares, or approximately another 4.5% of total shares outstanding.

Company officials pointed to lower international attendance in driving the decline in 2025 and now into 2026. (They also blamed the effects of unfavorable weather, but that has become a common excuse cited in United Parks and Six Flags earnings reports.)

"Our fiscal 2025 results did not meet our expectations," CEO Marc Swanson said. "While the consumer environment was uneven and our results were impacted by negative international tourism trends and volatile weather during certain peak visitation periods, we should have delivered better results, particularly on the cost side of the income statement. We have moved decisively to address our less than optimal cost management and have updated and focused our plans and investments for 2026 designed to drive attendance and guest spending across our parks."

SeaWorld San Antonio next week will open its Barracuda Strike family coaster, while SeaWorld Orlando will open a new dark ride, SEAQuest: Legends of the Deep, later this year. SeaWorld San Diego is refreshing its Shark Encounter, while Busch Gardens Williamsburg is reimagining its Verbolten roller coaster with new storytelling and special effects, in Verbolten - Forbidden Turn. In Tampa, Busch Gardens is opening a new Lion & Hyena Ridge habitat.

