Galacticoaster opens at Legoland Florida

Legoland's most expensive ride ever is now open in Florida.

Galacticoaster opened today at Legoland Florida. The ART Engineering indoor launch coaster is one of two installations for Legoland in the United States, composing Merlin Entertainments' largest-yet in-park investment in the country, at US$94 million.

"Galacticoaster redefines the family coaster experience, by giving every guest the chance to create their own customized space adventure, placing creativity at the heart of the thrill," Merlin CEO Fiona Eastwood said. "This innovative approach reflects our determination to provide a compelling proposition that brings every family together through play."



Chief Engineer Biff Dipper explains our mission, in the Galacticoaster pre-show briefing room. Photo courtesy Merlin Entertainments

As I described in my construction tour preview, the story here is a Lego version of "Armageddon." Except instead of sending a crew of Hollywood A-list oilmen to do the job, we must design and fly a spacecraft that can grab the attention of flying brick separators, so that they will come and pry apart the Asteroid of Probable Destruction that is headed toward our space station.

That story provides Legoland with a nifty excuse for a pre-show interactive element, when teams of four can select the Lego bling that they will attach (virtually) to their ride vehicle. There are a possible 625 combinations of visual elements for the coaster cars, with riders' selections matched to a screen at load thanks to the use of free RFID wristbands.

Once aboard, the vides on ride are very much a kiddie Cosmic Rewind, with impressive visual effects providing some light to this roller coaster in the dark. The height requirement for Galacticoaster is 36 inches, and 48 inches to ride unaccompanied by an adult. Let's go for a ride.

Galacticoaster opens March 6 at Legoland California. That installation anchors the park's new Lego Galaxy land, which takes over a portion of Fun Town. The former Sky Patrol is now Duplo Launch and Land, and Legoland California has added a new Huss Airboat called G-Force Test Facility (40 inches to ride). The former Fun Town Urban Kitchen is completely remodeled into U.F.O. (Ultimate Food Outlet), with an all-new menu of spicy chicken sandwiches, tacos, noodles, and ramen.

