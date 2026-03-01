Search the site Search

Rope Drop: Two coasters debut, while one closes

As the "rope drop" starts a day at theme parks, the Sunday "Rope Drop" post kicks off the week here at Theme Park Insider. Here is what lies ahead for fans at the parks this week.

Today is the final day for Aerosmith fans to ride the current version of Walt Disney World's Rock ’n’ Roller Coaster. The band is long gone from the preshow and the ride itself closes tomorrow for its transformation into a Muppets-themed Rock ’n’ Roller Coaster, starring Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem.

The return of Butterbeer Season also kicks off today at Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood. The big addition this year? They're making (Butterbeer) waffles! Butterbeer Season continues through May 31 at the U.S. parks.

In Japan, Universal Studios Japan's 25th anniversary event, Discover U!, starts Wednesday. That's also the start date for the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival at Walt Disney World. USJ's anniversary event continues through January 11 next year, while the EPCOT festival runs through June 1 this year.

On the west coast, the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival starts Friday, continuing through April 27. That means that Soarin' Over California is back at the park for a while. Here are the menus for this year's festival marketplaces.

Down the road in Carlsbad, Lego Galaxy and Galacticoaster open on Friday at Legoland California. And the next day, March 7, Barracuda Strike opens at SeaWorld San Antonio. That's the latest installation of United Parks' order of Bolliger & Mabillard family inverted coasters.

Refurbishment schedule

January 5: Grizzly River Run closed at Disney California Adventure. No reopening date yet.

January 5 - November 19: Jurassic Park River Adventure closed at Islands of Adventure.

February 2 - March 13: Timber Mountain Log Ride closed at Knott's Berry Farm.

February 17: Jungle Cruise closed at Disneyland. No reopening date yet.

February 17 - March 6: GhostRider closed at Knott's Berry Farm.

February 19 - March 14: Stardust Racers closed at Universal Epic Universe.

February 22: Impressions de France closes at EPCOT. No reopening date yet.

February 23 - March 5: Jumpin' Jellyfish closes at Disney California Adventure.

February 23: Conservation Station and the Wildlife Express Train close at Disney's Animal Kingdom. Reopens as a Bluey experience this summer.

March 2 - 5: Tom Sawyer Island closes at Disneyland.

March 9 - 17: Golden Zephyr closes at Disney California Adventure.

March 30: Disneyland Monorail and Roger Rabbit's Car Toon Spin close at Disneyland. No reopening dates yet.

April 6: Toy Story Midway Mania! closes at Disney California Adventure. No reopening date yet.

