First look at Universal's Fast and Furious coaster train

Universal Studios Hollywood this morning offered invited reporters a first look at the four classic American muscle cars that will make up the coaster trains on its new Fast & Furious roller coaster.

Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift opens this summer at Universal's California theme park. I was one of the reporters who was invited to go on the load platform this morning - the first time that Universal has opened the load platform to anyone outside the company.

The four muscle cars that will be in the Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift train will be the previously announced 1970 Dodge Charger, followed by a Mazda RX-7, a Nissan Skyline GT-R, and a Toyota Supra. All four cars featured in the Fast series movies and on the coaster will be equipped with technology that allows them to rotate 360 degrees on track, simulating the effect of drifting on turns in a high-speed street race. Each seat also comes equipped with speakers for on-board audio.

The 16-person trains, featuring the same overhead lap bar restraint system as Universal Orlando's Jurassic World VelociCoaster - another Intamin creation - will dispatch from twin stations. On one wall above the station stands a freehand, spray-painted mural by artist Tristan Eaton.



Tristan Eaton's load station mural for Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift

Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift will be Universal's fastest roller coaster ever, reaching a top speed of 72 miles an hour. A second installation of the coaster is planned for Universal Studios Florida in Orlando next year.

