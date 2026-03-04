Search the site Search

Disney Adventure arrives in Singapore

Disney Cruise Line officially christened its newest ship today in Singapore.

Disney Adventure is - by far - the largest ship in Disney's fleet. At 208,108 gross tonnage, Disney Adventure is more than 40% larger than Disney's Wish-class ships. Originally designed for Genting Hong Kong for its Dream Cruises brand, the ship's future became uncertain after Genting Hong Kong collapsed and its shipbuilder turned to Disney to take over development.

After significant redesign, the Disney Adventure now stands ready to welcome 6,700 passengers on three- and four-night voyages from its home port of Singapore.



Disney Adventure arrives in Singapore. All photos courtesy Disney

Unlike on other Disney cruises, every day will be a sea day on Disney Adventure, as the ship will have no planned ports of call. But there will be plenty to entertain guests aboard Disney Adventure, including DCL's first "roller coaster" at sea - the 820-foot Iron Man-themed Ironcycle Test Run. Speaking of Iron Man, the actor who brought that character to life, Robert Downey Jr. is Disney's godparent for Disney Adventure.

Downey joined incoming Disney CEO Josh D'Amaro and Disney Experiences President Joe Schott - along with Captains Mickey and Minnie - for a christening ceremony in the ship's Walt Disney Theatre.



Disney Adventure christening

Following big drone shows for the christening of the Disney Treasure and Disney Destiny, it seemed a bit ironic to stage a smaller-scale, indoor ceremony for Disney's largest ship. But Disney brought a 23-piece orchestra and Eurovision runner-up Dami Im on stage for the show.

"As our first ship to homeport in Asia, the Disney Adventure represents a new chapter for Disney Cruise Line and will introduce Disney to audiences who may be experiencing our magic for the very first time," D'Amaro said. "It offers fans across this region an opportunity to immerse themselves in unforgettable ways and create memories that are uniquely Disney."

"I’ve had the privilege of getting to know the team at Walt Disney Imagineering, and I can tell you Adventure is the perfect name for what they’ve created," Downey said. "Being the Godparent of this majestic vessel is an honor, and I have some serious duties to perform, so let’s make it official, shall we?"

Disney also released a fresh batch of official images from inside the ship, including the Disney Imagination Garden courtyard, which includes the Garden Stage and two quick service restaurants: Gramma Tala’s Kitchen and Mowgli’s Eatery, which serve Pacific and Indian inspired menus.



Disney Imagination Garden

Town Square is essentially the Adventure's lobby, the home of the ship's signature restaurants Navigator’s Club and Hollywood Spotlight Club, as well as the Spellbound lounge and Enchanted Summer Restaurant. It's also where guests can find Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique and the Walt Disney Theatre, which will stage Disney Seas the Adventure and Remember, an all-new production for the Disney Adventure.



Town Square

Disney Discovery Reef is home to signature restaurants Palo Trattoria and Mike & Sulley’s Flavors of Asia, as well as Taverna Portorosso sports bar and Bewitching Boba and Brews.



Disney Discovery Reef

San Fransokyo Street offers the Big Hero Arcade, the four-screen Baymax Cinemas, Alley Cat Café, and signature shopping experiences including the Duffy and Friends Shop and National Geographic Store.



San Fransokyo Street

Up top, at Marvel Landing, guests can find the Ironcycle Test Run as well as the Pym Quantum Racers, and Groot Galaxy Spin rides.



Marvel Landing

For a more chill vibe, Wayfinder Bay will be located on the ship's stern and provide the home for the ship's Moana Call of the Sea live show.



Wayfinder Bay

Finally, at Toy Story Place, kids and families can enjoy a large family pool, multiple whirlpools, water slides, and interactive splash pads.



Toy Story Place

Disney Adventure's maiden voyage sails March 10. It is the eighth ship in Disney's fleet, with two more Wish-class ships and three ships in a new class to follow in the next five years.

Replies (0)