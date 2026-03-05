Search the site Search

Universal looks to build a better flying theater ride

Universal has plans for a more dynamic flying theater ride system.

Typical flying theaters move entire rows of otherwise fixed seats into a position where they appear suspended above a screen. That makes it feel like viewers are flying above the scenes in front of them. Disney's Soarin' was the first popular flying theater attraction in theme parks, but Universal has used the concept in its Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon attraction.

Flying theaters are not exactly thrill attractions because - even though they might intimidate guests with a fear of heights - their seats don't really do anything during the show, save more maybe tilting up or back a bit in tandem.

In a patent application published by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office today, Universal proposes a system that would allow flying theater seats to do more than they have before. Mechanically-Linked Seating would address an inherent problem in some flying theater designs where an entire row of seats shares a single pivot point.

That undermines the sensation of flight that a good flying theater provides. Universal's plan describes a system of multiple couplings on seats that could allow an actuator to flex the position of seats in ways that current flying theater systems cannot.



Everybody lean to the right, in Universal's proposed Mechanically-Linked Seating system. Image from Universal's patent application

It's a step toward creating a new experience that lies between existing flying theaters and motion base theater rides (such as Disney's Star Tours).

You can see the entire patent application on the USPTO website.

