Rope Drop: It's springtime for theme parks

As the "rope drop" starts a day at theme parks, the Sunday "Rope Drop" post kicks off the week here at Theme Park Insider. Here is what lies ahead for fans at the parks this week.

Knott's Boysenberry Festival returns to Knott's Berry Farm on Friday. The annual celebration of the fruit that was first commercially cultivated on Walter Knott's berry farm continues daily through April 12. The festival offers more than 100 limited-time food and beverages featuring boysenberries or boysenberry flavor. Families can enjoy special entertainment and activities, including Boysen Bear's Pie Kitchen Games and Boysen Bear's Pie Eating Contest. The park also will be showing off its renovated Birdcage Theatre with the debut of "The Great Bank Robbery."

Also on Friday, Silver Dollar City reopens for the 2026 season. The park's 66th season will be the final one for its Thunderation roller coaster. The 1993 Arrow mine train coaster is closing at the start of 2027 to make way for a new Marvel Cave Mining Co.-themed attraction.

Dollywood also opens on Friday. On Saturday, Carowinds reopens for its 2026 season.

Refurbishment schedule

January 5: Grizzly River Run closed at Disney California Adventure. No reopening date yet.

January 5 - November 19: Jurassic Park River Adventure closed at Islands of Adventure.

February 2 - March 13: Timber Mountain Log Ride closed at Knott's Berry Farm.

February 17: Jungle Cruise closed at Disneyland. No reopening date yet.

February 19 - March 14: Stardust Racers closed at Universal Epic Universe.

February 22: Impressions de France closed at EPCOT. No reopening date yet.

February 23: Conservation Station and the Wildlife Express Train closed at Disney's Animal Kingdom. Reopens as a Bluey experience this summer.

March 9 - 17: Golden Zephyr closes at Disney California Adventure.

March 30: Disneyland Monorail and Roger Rabbit's Car Toon Spin close at Disneyland. No reopening dates yet.

April 6: Toy Story Midway Mania! closes at Disney California Adventure. No reopening date yet.

April 13: Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters closes at Disneyland. No reopening date yet.

