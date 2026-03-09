Search the site Search

Six Flags to auction pieces of Kings Island history

If you are changing up a room in your house, why throw away the old stuff when you can sell it instead?

Six Flags is running with that concept this month. Kings Island will be auctioning old props, signs, and set pieces from its former Boo Blasters on Boo Hill attraction, starting next week.

"This is an incredible way for park fans to pay their final respects to the former ride and own a piece of Kings Island history," Kings Island retail director Steve Ryan said. "From the ride’s most well-known scenes to signage, props and more, Boo Blasters on Boo Hill can live on inside the homes of its devoted riders."

The Ohio park closed Boo Blasters on Boo Hill at the end of last season to make way for Phantom Theater: Opening Nightmare, a new interactive dark ride that will open this spring. The online auction begins Wednesday, March 18 and ends Friday, March 27. Once the auction ends and top bidders are chosen, Kings Island will contact winning bidders via email to arrange payment and pickup of their items before the park opens in April.

Interested fans can see the entire catalogue of items available for bid on the Six Flags Merchandise website.

